Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Teaser Trailer Offers First Look at New Series

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy has released its teaser trailer online, after it premiered at San Diego Comic-Con 2025, with executive producers and co-showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau there to make the introduction. The Star Trek universe is now entering a new era: the first generation of Paramount+ streaming series has come to an end (Discovery, Picard, Lower Decks, Prodigy), while the next generation of series (Strange New Worlds, Starfleet Academy) takes the spotlight. Starfleet Academy will move Star Trek to its furthest point in the franchise timeline, chronicling how the Federation attempts to rebuild its ranks in the 32nd century, after the galaxy was knocked into a new dark age by the loss of transwarp travel (see: Star Trek: Discovery). Some seasoned instructors will try and shape an eclectic group of recruits into the kind of Starfleet officers the precarious times call for.

The trailer features series star Holly Hunter (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice) as Chancellor Nahla Ake, giving an impassioned speech to the cadets about the duty ahead of them. It’s a speech that reflects the true subtext of Starfleet Academy: getting Gen Z re-inspired in the themes of scientific curiosity, exploration, and inclusivity that have fueled the series all along.

Check out the SDCC2025 teaser trailer for Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, below!

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Trailer & Everything to Know

Play video

As the latest tagline reads: “Star Trek: Starfleet Academy follows the adventures of a new class of cadets in one of the most legendary places in the galaxy. Under the watchful and demanding eyes of their instructors, they will discover what it takes to become Starfleet officers as they navigate blossoming friendships, explosive rivalries, first loves, and a new enemy that threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself.”

Paramount+ has also released more detailed character descriptions for the show, which you can read below:

● Academy Award winner Holly Hunter plays Nahla Ake, the Chancellor of Starfleet Academy and Captain of the U.S.S. Athena, who also happens to be a long-lived half-Lanthanite.

● Sandro Rosta is Caleb Mir, an orphan with a troubled past – and unlikely Starfleet

cadet.

● Karim Diané is Jay-Den Kraag, a Klingon cadet who dreams of becoming a medical officer.

● Kerrice Brooks is Series Acclimation Mil, a.k.a. Sam, the first of her kind to ever attend Starfleet Academy.

● George Hawkins is Darem Reymi, an aspiring captain from a wealthy home world.

● Bella Shepard is Genesis Lythe, an admiral’s daughter determined to make her own name in Starfleet.

● Zoë Steiner as Tarima Sadal, the daughter of the president of Betazed.

● Robert Picardo, reprising his iconic role as The Doctor.

● Tig Notaro, reprising her role as Jett Reno.

● Oded Fehr, reprising his role as Admiral Vance.

● Recurring guest star Gina Yashere plays Commander Lura Thok, a Klingon/Jem’Hadar who is the chancellor’s First Officer and Cadet Master.

● Recurring guest star and Academy Award nominee, Paul Giamatti, will play Nus Braka, the season’s villain and a man with an ominous past connected to one of our cadets.

Paul Giamatti in “Star Trek: Starfleet Academy” / Paramount+

The series looks to be on par with the other Star Trek series that Paramount+ has released, visually speaking, and while the monologue from Hunter is inspired, the teaser feels like just that: a tease of what the full scope of the series will offer.

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy will be released on Paramount+ in “early 2026.”