Star Wars: Ahsoka Lands Hawkeye Cinematographer

Star Wars: Ahsoka is expected to debut later this year, and it will see Rosario Dawson returning to the role she played in Star Wars: The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. The series is being run by Dave Filoni, who recently teased that he's "cautiously optimistic" about the new show. It was also reported that the highly-anticipated series wrapped filming in January, but news about the production is still coming. According to OttoNemenz.com, the cinematographers for the new Star Wars series are Eric Steelberg and Quyen Tran.

Steelberg most recently lent his eye to Hawkeye, which means Ahsoka won't be his first project with Disney+. He also has some impressive film credits, having served as the Director of Photography for Juno, 500 Days of Summer, Up in the Air, Yong Adult, Dolemite Is My Name, A Quiet Place, and Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Steelberg's television credits also include Eastbound & Down, The Good Doctor, Billions, and more. As for Tran, his film credits include serving as the Director of Photography on The Little Hours, Palm Springs, and Wildflower. His television credits include A Teacher, Maid, Minx, Roar, and more.

"I'm really enjoying it," Filoni recently shared with The Hollywood Reporter when asked how post-production was going with Ahsoka. "It's something that I never thought I would be doing, as much as I've done all these different things over the years with Star Wars. Writing and directing and collaborating on this type of thing with so many people is just the top of the mountain for me at this point. There's a lot of work to be done, but I have an incredibly talented team all around me supporting it."

Will Ahsoka Tie In With The Mandalorian?

Currently, many Star Wars fans are frustrated with how the third season of The Mandalorian can't fully be understood unless you watched The Book of Boba Fett. Now, fans are wondering if the same will happen with Ahsoka, which is coming soon along with Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. Jon Favreau recently said the two new shows are expected to be more standalone stories, but he still wants to make sure everything is connected. While speaking with BFM TV (via Variety), Favreau explained that the new shows will all take place around the same time.

"Season 4, yeah I've written it already," Favreau revealed. "We have to know where we're going to tell a fully formed story. We had mapped it out, Dave [Filoni] and I, and slowly you start to write each episode. I was writing it during post-production. All of it has to feel like a continuation and one full story." He added, "[Dave's] doing Ahsoka, which I'm producing with him. He's the writer and showrunner on that. To understand what's happening on other shows.... Skeleton Crew all take place within the same Star Wars time period. There's a lot more things that we've got to keep in mind and also stuff that we've built up to from previous seasons of The Mandalorian as well."

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3's premiere is now streaming on Disney+.