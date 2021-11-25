Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic Seemingly Scrapped

Announced just shy of a year ago, Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic was poised to put The Mandalorian‘s Cara Dune at the center of a spin-off series, though recent comments from Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy seem to confirm that the project has been scrapped entirely. Not even two months after the project’s announcement, Gina Carano was released from her Lucasfilm contract and was confirmed to no longer be involved in any projects, due to remarks she shared on social media earning her significant backlash from the fandom, though there was no official clarification on what that meant for Rangers, with whatever plans were in place for the series now being embraced for other projects.

While speaking about Rangers of the New Republic with Empire Magazine, Kennedy confirmed, “We’d never written any scripts or anything on that,” in addition to noting, “Some of that will figure into future episodes, I’m sure, of Mandalorian.”

This likely won’t come as much of a surprise, given how little we’ve heard about the project, with one of the last updates on its status coming this past May. At that time, Variety had pointed out, “A third announced spinoff, Rangers of the New Republic, is not currently in active development.”

Cara Dune’s role in Season 2 of The Mandalorian saw her earning the opportunity to become one of these Rangers, allowing her to help keep the peace in the galaxy far, far away following the destruction of the Galactic Empire. Even at the time the project was announced, Lucasfilm avoided confirming anything about what figures would be featured in the project, with it merely seeming likely that it would feature Cara Dune, as reports at the time had also noted the character would be getting a spinoff.

Rangers of the New Republic was announced during The Walt Disney Company’s Investor Day, which saw the announcement of a number of other Star Wars projects, which included the spinoff Star Wars: Ahsoka. Kennedy even teased that Mandalorian, Ahsoka, and Rangers of the New Republic would all build towards a crossover event, though it was unclear whether this meant a new event series or if the characters would cross over into one another’s narratives.

