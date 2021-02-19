Star Wars Rumored to Cast Aladdin's Mena Massoud as Ezra Bridger for Ahsoka Series

✖

Star Wars has been rumored to cast Aladdin’s Mena Massoud as Ezra Bridger in the upcoming Ahsoka series. A new video from Kessel Run Transmissions addresses the rumor and it will be interesting to see how the fandom reacts. Massoud previously performed admirably in the 2019 release as Aladdin raked in over a billion dollars at the box office. Since then, the actor hasn’t really had a ton going on. This would be a giant boost as Ezra is a fan-favorite character just like Ahsoka. One of those inclusions from the animated Star Wars universe that people have been seemingly been asking to make the jump to live-action from the very early days of Star Wars Rebels. Disney has not commented on the rumors or any reporting yet, but the next few years are going to see the company ratchet up the production for Disney+ offerings. If the casting ends up being true, that would greatly add to the hype of Ahsoka.

Original Ezra actor Taylor Gray is hoping that whatever happens to the character, people enjoy whatever the new direction is. He spoke with Hidden Remote about the ending of Rebels and how much he’d like to see a return.

"I think it was a great sacrificial ending and it wrapped up the story; Lothal is safe and Ezra became whole as a Jedi and learned the way of the Jedi through selflessness," Gray said in reference to Ezra’s fate. "I have high hopes for him to return – he’s grown into a formidable Jedi and we know he’s out there somewhere amongst the Purrgil in deep space."

"I enjoyed working with the cast and crew so much, we had a terrific group of people and it was such a fun environment every recording," he also mentioned. "The events when we would interact with fans were/are also so cool. It’s nice to hear the sentiments of the people watching and exchange stories about Star Wars and our characters, it’s amazing how much people cared for it. I feel very grateful to have had the experience."

"Ahsoka, a new Original Series, starring Rosario Dawn and set within the timeline of The Mandalorian is coming to Disney Plus," the show's official Twitter account shared shortly after Kennedy's announcement.

Do you agree with this choice for Ezra? Let us know down in the comments!

Photo Credit: Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images