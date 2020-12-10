Star Wars Rebels Actor Weighs in on Playing Ezra in Live-Action

✖

The world of Star Wars animation has debuted a number of beloved characters for the franchise, some of which have been making their live-action debuts in The Mandalorian, though the voice of Ezra Bridger in Star Wars Rebels, Taylor Gray, knows that the industry is a complicated business and that, just because he voiced the character in the series, that doesn't mean he'll play the character in other mediums. Given the popularity of the character in the years since fans met him, it would seem likely that it's only a matter of time before we meet the character in a new adventure, but Gray seems oblivious to when, or if, that will happen.

“Having been in this business a long time you see stuff like this often. I didn’t know people were fan-casting for certain roles in any sense," Gray shared with The Resistance Broadcast, per StarWarsNewsNet. "That was the main difference between [Star Wars: The] Clone Wars and Rebels, that the cast was mainly made up of screen actors. I’d never done voice-over before. I remember being to my agent like, ‘Does this mean that if they make it live-action I’ll do it?’ And she was like, ‘I’ve no clue.’"

Virtually since his debut, fans have hoped to see Ezra and other Rebels characters brought to life for movies and TV, though there were no real clues that such an event could occur. With the current season of The Mandalorian, audiences have seen beloved animated characters like Bo-Katan Kryze and Ahsoka Tano make their live-action debuts, while Rogue One: A Star Wars Story brought the animated Saw Gerrera to life, setting the precedent that any number of compelling animated characters could make the leap to live-action.

As far as who plays these characters, things are slightly more complicated.

Katee Sackhoff, who voiced Bo-Katan in animated appearances, embodied the character for The Mandalorian. Ahsoka, however, is played by Rosario Dawson, despite Ashley Eckstein having voiced the character since she was introduced back in 2008. In recent months, iZombie star Rahul Kohli has been expressing his interest in taking on Ezra for live-action, yet has admitted it is nothing more than him being playful on social media.

In addition to bringing Ahsoka to life, this season of The Mandalorian has also mentioned Grand Admiral Thrawn, arguably Ezra's biggest threat in Rebels, with this tease immediately igniting hope that we'll get both Thrawn and Ezra in the series at some point.

