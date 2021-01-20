Star Wars Rebels Actor Open to Reprising His Role in Live-Action

✖

If the right project and the right script came along, Star Wars Rebels actor Jason Isaacs says he would be happy to bring his Grand Inquisitor character to life in a Star Wars project. In the years since the character debuted, fans have only grown more interested in the villainous figure, thanks to the role he served in the overall scheme of the franchise. Prior to Season Two of The Mandalorian, many fans thought it was just wishful thinking that Isaacs would play the live-action version of the character, but with that season seeing Bo-Katan Kryze and Boba Fett played by the performers who voiced them in their animated appearances, it seems more likely that such casting could happen.

“I’m open to anything. It’s always about the script," Isaacs admitted to Collider. "I don’t want to just turn up so that I can take some photographs and go to conventions. I’d like to play parts. The Inquisitor was a great part when I played it and if the Inquisitor was a great part again, I’d be up for it. I’m not sure I’ve got the patience of Doug Jones who plays Saru in Discovery, who was the creature in The Shape of Water and stuff. I don’t know how many hours I’d like to spend in prosthetics. But yeah, Katee [Sackhoff] had a very good time. I know Katee and I’ll say, I’ve loved being part of the Star Wars world. They’ve invited me in although I’ve only ever been an animated character before.”

While Sackhoff and Temuera Morrison might have played Bo-Katan and Boba Fett, respectively, after voicing them in various projects, Ashley Eckstein, who voiced Ahsoka Tano in all of her animated appearances for more than a decade, wasn't enlisted for the live-action Ahsoka, who was instead played by Rosario Dawson. Fans would surely enjoy seeing Isaacs return to the role, but we can't rule out a different performer offering their take on the villain.

Despite Isaacs playing coy about the opportunity, he did note that one of the enticing elements would be getting to sport the villain's lightsaber.

“I think it was because of his lightsaber. I’d like to use that spinning red lightsaber," the actor admitted. "I have the coolest wand in the Harry Potter world and I have the cool lightsaber in the Star Wars world.”

Another complication is that, with the Grand Inquisitor dying in Star Wars Rebels, which was set years before Star Wars: A New Hope, it's unclear what project the character could potentially appear in, based on the timelines of previously announced projects.

