Star Wars: Hayden Christensen Weighs in on One of Ahsoka's Biggest Debates

Star Wars: Ahsoka star Hayden Christensen addressed one of the series' biggest questions. On the heels of the massive announcement about Dave Filoni's promotion at Lucasfilm, the actor talked about whether or not his character was "real" in the recent Disney+ episodes. It seems pretty clear that there were some World Between Worlds shenanigans going on with Ahsoka. But, does that mean that Rosario Dawson's heroine was really reunited with her mentor on that bridge? In the opinion of the Anakin Skywalker actor, probably not. But, he told Vanity Fair that he's willing to leave it up to interpretation without delivering a conclusive answer. Neither Christensen or Filoni will answer up about the series' most hyped sequence. Seeing Ahsoka standing in front of her master in live-action is something that a lot of Star Wars fans had been angling for over the last decade.

"That's the beauty of how the episode is constructed, in my opinion," Christensen explained. "Inevitably, the audience has to question what it is they're watching. Is this really the World Between Worlds? What is the World Between Worlds? Is this actually the spirit of Anakin Skywalker, or is this all in Ahsoka's subconscious and we're just going down the yellow brick road as she's drowning and fighting for her life? I think that the episode provides a few really good clues, but it doesn't spell it out for you."

How Did Anakin Make His Return?

(Photo: Lucasfilm)

The choice to bring Hayden Christensen back into the fold could have been controversial. But, Star Wars fans have rushed to embrace the actor with open arms. Clearly, the response has touched Christensen who though a return impossible at an earlier point in his career. Talking to IGN, director Peter Ramsey explained how the episode that brought Anakin back unfolded. It seems like Dave Filoni absolutely threw him a fastball that he proceeded to hit out of the park.

"I told Dave [Filoni], 'man, you gave me a foolproof episode,'" Ramsey recalled. "I so lucked out because I got the one where all these different strands of the story kind of converge and it blows up. You'd have to really mess up in order for it not to be compelling in the end."

Ramsey would also single out Christensen, calling the star as happy as anybody else to embrace the return of one of Star Wars' biggest characters."He's a really sweet, low-key guy," Ramsey added. "He was pretty happy about being there after all this time. It had a lot of meaning for him."

"We just talked about what it's like for him to be seeing Ahsoka after all this time, that it's a reunion for them," Ramsey mused. "And I just told him, 'it's like you haven't seen your daughter in two years. She'd gone off to college and you're seeing her again and she's like a different person but still your daughter.'"

What Happened In Ahsoka?

(Photo: Disney+)

