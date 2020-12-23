Mandalorian Fan Compiles All Grogu's Baby Noises and It's Super Adorable

✖

Despite how tough 2020 has been for people around the world, one of the bright spots was the wholesome cuteness of The Mandalorian's Baby Yoda, who audiences learned was really named "Grogu," with virtually everything he did in Season Two of the series eliciting delight in viewers, with one fan compiling all of the noises he made into one supercut of adorableness. While Baby Yoda merely had to exist on screen to win over the acclaim of audiences, the supercut from Twitter user @djarinsoka of the baby noises that Grogu made is sure to improve the mood of anyone who witnesses it. You can check out the supercut below.

Fans first met The Child in the series premiere of The Mandalorian, with Lucasfilm shrouding him in such secrecy that they didn't even release any merchandise sporting the character's likeness until well after audiences became obsessed with him. Since that time, Baby Yoda has become a major figure in pop culture, with Season Two of the series continuing to deliver viewers his delightful exploits.

a compilation of grogu’s cute noises 🥺 pic.twitter.com/E3OMt5Cvrz — polly ❦ (@djarinsoka) December 22, 2020

Fans who witnessed last week's season finale, however, are immensely concerned about what the future could hold for the character, as it seems doubtful that we'll get to be seeing him anytime soon.

Earlier in Season Two, Ahsoka Tano alerted Din Djarin to the fact that Baby Yoda, who she revealed was named Grogu, needed to be trained by a Jedi. Not much later, Baby Yoda was captured by Moff Gideon to have his blood extracted as part of secret Galactic Empire plans, with Djarin enlisting the likes of Boba Fett, Fennec Shand, and Bo-Katan Kryze to rescue the pint-sized Force-wielder.

While the mission was a success and Gideon was thwarted, it was shortly after that Luke Skywalker appeared to then train Grogu. Despite Djarin, and audiences, knowing that this training was an inevitability, it was hard to say goodbye, with the credits rolling on the season finale the moment Baby Yoda left the sight of his former guardian.

A third season of The Mandalorian is said to be debuting on Disney+ next December, but it's hard to imagine the series without Baby Yoda. However, it's also hard to imagine why his path would cross with Djarin's anytime soon, leading some audiences to speculate that there could be a time jump before the next season to allow a reunion that takes place after Grogu's training.

Stay tuned for details on the future of The Mandalorian.

Are you hoping we see Baby Yoda return to the series? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!