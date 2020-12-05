The Mandalorian: Which Jedi Sensed Baby Yoda's Force Message From The Jedi Temple?

The Mandalorian fans are probably wondering which Jedi sensed that Force message from Baby Yoda in The Jedi Temple. Tython played host to the man and his adorable ward this week and a big fight broke out trying to protect the little one from danger. Din basically watches as The Child reaches out through space to ask for some help. It would seem as though he managed to grab someone. Although, the audience won’t get brought into the loop for a little while. Fans are still buzzing from last week’s brush with Ahsoka Tano. But, it looks like someone else will be getting a chance to mold the young alien into the Jedi that he appears to be on the road to becoming. Check out the different characters he could possibly be getting help from down below!

Chapter 14 director Robert Rodriguez's talked to SFX Magazine about how executive producer Jon Favreau had different plans for this outing. But, the filmmaker was called up because they were in a bind.

The new episode of #TheMandalorian made one thing very clear: Mando is building his own Avengers.https://t.co/Ml03RLQ6kY pic.twitter.com/7DFrhJ0l8X — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) December 4, 2020

"I’m friends with Jon Favreau and he needed a last-minute replacement for a director," Rodriguez explained. "And so I said, ‘Sure, I'll come play in the Star Wars universe!’ What a dream. And it's fulfilled all my... it’s beyond my expectations, I mean, it was SO fun, you can’t imagine what it's like to walk on a set that has the classic look of The Empire Strikes Back feel and look. It’s right after that era, right after the Return of the Jedi. It's that era. So you really feel like you just walked into your childhood."

He continued, "All of a sudden you go up and touch things and go, ‘That's the thing that Han Solo talked into when he shot the machine and told the stormtroopers not to come up’. I was like, ‘Wow, I thought I recognized that!’ It's just a really strange, exhilarating experience to be in your childhood sets for real. And getting to make action! It's really cool... The visual language is so embedded in our heads. So I have one of those [selfies] ‘Look, it’s me next to a control panel, isn’t that cool?’ It was so fun."

