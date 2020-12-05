The Mandalorian: Which Jedi Sensed Baby Yoda's Force Message From The Jedi Temple?
The Mandalorian fans are probably wondering which Jedi sensed that Force message from Baby Yoda in The Jedi Temple. Tython played host to the man and his adorable ward this week and a big fight broke out trying to protect the little one from danger. Din basically watches as The Child reaches out through space to ask for some help. It would seem as though he managed to grab someone. Although, the audience won’t get brought into the loop for a little while. Fans are still buzzing from last week’s brush with Ahsoka Tano. But, it looks like someone else will be getting a chance to mold the young alien into the Jedi that he appears to be on the road to becoming. Check out the different characters he could possibly be getting help from down below!
Chapter 14 director Robert Rodriguez's talked to SFX Magazine about how executive producer Jon Favreau had different plans for this outing. But, the filmmaker was called up because they were in a bind.
The new episode of #TheMandalorian made one thing very clear:
"I’m friends with Jon Favreau and he needed a last-minute replacement for a director," Rodriguez explained. "And so I said, ‘Sure, I'll come play in the Star Wars universe!’ What a dream. And it's fulfilled all my... it’s beyond my expectations, I mean, it was SO fun, you can’t imagine what it's like to walk on a set that has the classic look of The Empire Strikes Back feel and look. It’s right after that era, right after the Return of the Jedi. It's that era. So you really feel like you just walked into your childhood."
He continued, "All of a sudden you go up and touch things and go, ‘That's the thing that Han Solo talked into when he shot the machine and told the stormtroopers not to come up’. I was like, ‘Wow, I thought I recognized that!’ It's just a really strange, exhilarating experience to be in your childhood sets for real. And getting to make action! It's really cool... The visual language is so embedded in our heads. So I have one of those [selfies] ‘Look, it’s me next to a control panel, isn’t that cool?’ It was so fun."
Luke Skywalker
Wouldn't that be something? Technically, Luke is out there and fans would absolutely lose it if this were to come to pass. However, it would be kind of a long shot to see Mark Hamill stepping in for the Disney+ series. The fans can dream though!
Ezra Bridger
This is a popular pick with fans right now. With Ahsoka turning up, a lot of people immediately jumped to Rebels and that strange thread left dangling at the end of the animated series... Anything could happen, and this would be legitimately amazing to see.
Cal Kestis
Cal Kestis is a fun pick here as well. The protagonist of Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order is someone that fans want to know more about going forward. He's young in his training, but maybe he would be up for the challenge.
Palpatine
This one is sneaky, as Palpatine has been lurking in the shadows all this time. It would be one way to tie things into the "main storyline" of the films. But, also, there would be a ton of explaining to do with the "Big Bad" showing up in s spinoff show.
Ben Solo
So... this is a bit of a stretch, but he is technically out there. (Albeit 4-5 years old???) Still, a Jedi in training might be able to hear that message out there. But, baby Ben is probably not going to ride in for the rescue.