Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Season 2 Reportedly Coming in December

To bring The Mandalorian to life, Star Wars filmmakers developed all-new technology to visit alien worlds in the galaxy far, far away, with audiences witnessing that behind-the-scenes process in the first season of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian. A new report from What's on Disney Plus claims that the second season of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian will debut on the service in Australia on December 25th. With the streaming service often debuting programs at the same time around the world, this would seemingly confirm that global audiences will be able to watch the behind-the-scenes series before the end of the year.

While the debut season of The Mandalorian hit Disney+ last November, fans had to wait nearly six months to witness Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian. The second season of The Mandalorian is currently airing on Disney+, with the timing of this season allowing it to conclude before the behind-the-scenes series makes its return.

The first season of Disney Gallery depicted "the filmmaking process, the legacy of George Lucas' Star Wars, how the cast brought the characters to life, the series' groundbreaking technology, the artistry behind the show's practical models, effects, and creatures, plus the creative influences, the iconic score, and connections to Star Wars characters and props from across the galaxy."

The series featured a number of talented collaborators on the series, including series directors, stars, and visual effects artists. The sophomore season will likely feature similar talents.

“Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian is an opportunity for fans of the show to take a look inside and get to see a different perspective, and perhaps a greater understanding, of how The Mandalorian came together and some of the incredibly talented contributors throughout Season One,” series creator Jon Favreau said of the first season. “We had a great experience making the show and we’re looking forward to sharing it with you.”

With the coronavirus pandemic seeing people around the world quarantining themselves in their homes, the entertainment industry has made massive changes to its programming throughout the year. While some projects have been delayed for long stretches of time, other projects have launched earlier than anticipated on streaming platforms. It's possible that the new season of Disney Gallery will launch so soon after the conclusion of the new season to help keep subscribers interested in the platform as we wait for new programs.

