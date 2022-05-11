✖

"Hello there!" Star Wars prequel trilogy co-stars Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen have re-reunited as the in-person press tour begins for Obi-Wan Kenobi. McGregor and Christensen played Jedi friends-turned-foes Obi-Wan and Anakin Skywalker in 2002's Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and 2005's Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, reprising their respective roles after 16 years when the Disney+ limited series started production in May 2021. One year later, McGregor and Christensen are together again as Disney-Lucasfilm brought Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi to Berlin promoting the show's May 27 double-episode premiere on Disney+.

Disney+ DE shared the image on Instagram, showing McGregor and Christensen posing with their Obi-Wan Kenobi co-star Moses Ingram and series director Deborah Chow.

Set a decade after Obi-Wan and Darth Vader's fateful and fiery duel in Revenge of the Sith, the new series sees the exiled Jedi Master watching over the fallen Anakin's son — a young Luke Skywalker (Grant Feely) — on the planet Tatooine. In the era of the Empire, the galaxy is a dangerous place for the few survivors of Emperor Palpatine's (Ian McDiarmid) Jedi-purging Order 66.

"To see Hayden back in the role of Anakin, well, it was sort of spine-tingling. It was amazing. It was just amazing to see Hayden, full stop," McGregor previously told Entertainment Weekly of the Star Wars prequels reunion. "I'm so close with him, we've stayed in touch over the years, but we haven't seen each other for a long time ... We had this long catchup. It was so lovely."

McGregor added, "It just had been years since we actually saw each other. Not for any reason other than just locations ... but I love him so much. We have a very special bond of making two of those first three films together."

In Obi-Wan Kenobi, the story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat: the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

Starring Ewan McGregor, Moses Ingram, Rupert Friend, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Indira Varma, Sung Kang, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Benny Safdie, Kumail Nanjiani, and Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader, Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres with two episodes Friday, May 27, on Disney+. New episodes will air on Wednesdays beginning June 1.