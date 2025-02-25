3 Star Wars Prequel Stories That Deserve TV Series After Andor

Star Wars: Andor has redefined what a Star Wars television series can be, bringing unprecedented depth and maturity to the galaxy far, far away. Set in the crucial years between the prequel and original trilogies, Tony Gilroy’s espionage thriller has been praised for its nuanced storytelling, complex characters, and unflinching look at life under Imperial rule. Rather than relying on lightsaber battles and Force powers, Andor focuses on ordinary people caught in extraordinary circumstances—rebels, bureaucrats, and everyday citizens navigating a galaxy descending into totalitarianism. This grounded approach, combined with outstanding production values and sophisticated political themes, has resonated with both critics and audiences, proving that Star Wars can succeed beyond the Skywalker Saga.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While periods like the Clone Wars have been thoroughly explored through animation, and recent Disney+ shows like The Mandalorian and Star Wars: Ahsoka have effectively bridged the gap between the original and sequel trilogies, the pivotal transition from Republic to Empire remains relatively untapped territory. Andor‘s success demonstrates the storytelling potential of this era, a time of underground resistance, political oppression, and the birth of rebellion. Furthermore, what makes the show truly distinctive is its commitment to showcasing how average galactic citizens experience these monumental changes rather than focusing exclusively on Force-wielders and their cosmic conflicts.

Here are three potential Star Wars series that could follow Andor‘s template by exploring different aspects of the same transformative period through equally grounded and politically resonant storytelling.

Vader’s Fist

Image courtesy of Lucasfilm

The transformation of the Republic’s elite 501st Legion from heroes of the Clone Wars to Darth Vader’s personal enforcers represents one of the most tragic arcs in Star Wars lore. A series centered on these clone troopers would provide a unique perspective on the Republic-to-Empire transition by following the soldiers who helped implement the Emperor’s New Order across the galaxy. Beyond the accelerated aging and inhibitor chips that compromised their autonomy, these clones would grapple with executing increasingly brutal missions that contradict their original purpose as peacekeepers. As the show progresses, we can witness the 501st’s ranks gradually filling with non-clone conscripts and volunteers, creating tension between the original Kamino-bred soldiers and the new Imperial recruits with different motivations for service.

Episodes could alternate between high-stakes military operations and quieter character moments, showing how these soldiers process their role in suppressing planetary resistance and hunting down Jedi survivors. By following specific troopers over multiple seasons, the series could explore questions of nature versus nurture, examining whether their genetic programming and years of indoctrination can be overcome. Like Andor, this show would excel by humanizing characters often portrayed as faceless villains, revealing the complex psychological toll of serving an increasingly tyrannical regime.

Star Wars: Underworld

Image courtesy of Lucasfilm

The criminal underworld of Coruscant’s lower levels offers the perfect setting for a Noir-infused crime drama exploring how the galaxy’s shadowy elements adapted to Imperial rule. Originally conceived by George Lucas himself as a live-action series that never materialized, Star Wars: Underworld would venture into the metropolis’s depths where sunlight never reaches, following crime lords, smugglers, killers, and desperate citizens trying to survive as the Empire tightens its grip above. The series would feature an ensemble cast of morally ambiguous characters as they navigate the new realities of doing business under Imperial scrutiny.

A series focused on Coruscant’s underground could show how authoritarianism affects even the criminal elements of society, as previously independent syndicates are either eliminated or forced into arrangements with corrupt Imperial officials. Episodes would explore how everyday contraband operations become entangled with early Rebel activities, creating complex ethical dilemmas for characters who previously concerned themselves only with profit. Underworld would capture Andor‘s political sophistication while adding the stylistic elements of crime dramas, showing how even the galaxy’s most hardened criminals must adapt when an entity more ruthless than any syndicate—the Empire—becomes the dominant power.

Guardians of the Whills

Image courtesy of Lucasfilm

Long before they joined the Rogue One: A Star Wars Story mission, Chirrut Îmwe (Donnie Yen) and Baze Malbus (Jiang Wen) witnessed the full impact of Imperial occupation on their sacred home of Jedha. A series following these former guardians of the Temple of the Whills would provide an intimate look at spiritual faith during times of oppression, focusing on characters who, like Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), eventually make the ultimate sacrifice for the greater good. The show would begin with the Empire’s arrival on Jedha to harvest kyber crystals, forcing the Guardians to transition from peaceful spiritual guides to reluctant resistance fighters as their sacred sites are plundered and their city is progressively militarized.

Through Chirrut’s unwavering faith in the Force despite his blindness and Baze’s journey from devout believer to cynical mercenary, the series could explore how different people respond when their entire way of life faces extinction. Episodes would show their efforts to protect sacred knowledge and artifacts while helping local citizens endure Imperial rule, all while debating the ethics of violent versus non-violent resistance. Similar to Andor, this show would focus on the ground-level experience of occupation, showing how Jedha’s diverse population of pilgrims and true believers became one of the earliest hotbeds of organized resistance against the Empire, ultimately connecting to the larger Rebel Alliance that Cassian Andor would later join.

What prequel storyline would you like to see become a TV show? Let us know in the comments!