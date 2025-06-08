Star Wars’ Biggest Cameo Would’ve Worked Better If It Went With the Back-Up Option

Star Wars sets a lot of its projects around the same period. It’s hard to blame Lucasfilm; after all, the battle between the Rebellion and the Empire is iconic, and there’s so much to explore. However, things can get stale after a while, especially when shows and movies don’t hit in the same way that Star Wars: Andor does. One way Star Wars tries to keep things interesting is by having iconic characters show up in different spots. Darth Vader has a major role in Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, while Anakin Skywalker returns to teach his apprentice a lesson in Star Wars: Ahsoka. However, the franchise’s biggest cameo comes from Star Wars: The Mandalorian.

Throughout Season 2 of The Mandalorian, Din Djarin’s traveling companion, Grogu, is looking to embrace his Force abilities. He connects with someone on Tython, but the show doesn’t reveal who it is until the second season’s finale. As great as the moment is, though, it had the potential to be even better.

Luke Skywalker’s Big Moment in The Mandalorian Brought Another Character Back From the Dead

While Grogu and Din are on Tython, Moff Gideon’s forces arrive, looking to capture the Force user and use him in experiments. Din is having none of that, of course, but when death troopers show up, there’s not much he can do. With his buddy in the wind, Din puts together a team to go after Gideon, which includes Boba Fett, Fennec Shand, Cara Dune, and Bo-Katan. They steal an Imperial shuttle and board Gideon’s ship, and it doesn’t take them long to get to the man himself. However, the death troopers arrive again and aren’t looking to take prisoners.

Just when all hope feels lost, a single X-Wing arrives and boards the ship. A cloaked figure steps out and begins wiping out the death troopers with their lightsaber. At first, it’s hard to tell who is here to save the day, but the reveal of the green lightsaber and a gloved hand makes it clear that the people on the ship are in the presence of Luke Skywalker. The Jedi destroys all of the death troopers and reveals he’s looking for Grogu, hoping to help him hone his abilities. Grogu agrees to go with the mysterious figure, and Din takes off his helmet to look into his buddy’s eyes before they go their separate ways.

Luke’s cameo in The Mandalorian is a special moment for many, as it’s the first time the character appears in his prime in live-action. It also helps sequel trilogy haters get the taste of Star Wars: The Last Jedi out of their mouths. However, the surprise was kept a secret during production by putting another Jedi in Luke’s place, someone with more ties to the story.

Plo Koon’s Return Would’ve Taken Star Wars to New Heights

To avoid spoilers getting out, Dave Filoni and Co. put Plo Koon in the script for The Mandalorian‘s Season 2 finale. Concept art was even created to make it look like the Jedi Master was going to appear in the show. It ended up being just a ruse, with Filoni choosing Koon because he’s one of his favorite characters. Filoni had the right idea, though, because Koon has a major connection to the events of the series.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars reveals that Koon is the one who discovered Ahsoka Tano when she was just a child on the planet Shili. He brings her back to Coruscant and has her join the Jedi Order. She goes on to become Anakin’s apprentice and fights in countless battles. After she leaves the Order, she becomes instrumental in creating the Rebel Alliance and even fights alongside the crew of the Ghost. After losing her friend Ezra Bridger on Lothal, she sets out to find him by gathering information about Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Din seeks out Ahsoka on Bo-Katan’s recommendation, and the former Jedi informs the Mandalorian about Tython’s connection to the Force. The rest is history, but it would’ve been a much better surprise if Ahsoka’s former mentor arrived on Gideon’s ship rather than Luke. Some questions would’ve been raised, as Plo Koon died during Order 66, but other Jedi have survived crazier things. With Plo Koon in the mix, Ahsoka’s story could’ve been stronger heading into her own solo series, and an underrated Jedi may very well have had a second chance at making an impact in live-action.

