Star Wars Actors Are Debating the Franchise’s Coolest Weapon

In the vast and exciting universe of Star Wars, two iconic pieces of equipment stand out for their distinctiveness and the capabilities they offer: the Mandalorian jetpack and the lightsaber. While both are formidable in their own right, debating which is “better” depends heavily on the context, the user’s skills, and the specific combat scenario. In the new iHeartRadio Star Wars Rebels rewatch podcast, Pod of Rebellion, the four hosts — Jon Lee Brody, Tiya Sircar (Sabine Wren), Vanessa Marshall (Hera Syndulla), and Taylor Gray (Ezra Bridger) — brought up the topic, which sparked an intense debate between the actors. As Taylor Gray plays a Jedi and Tiya Sircar plays a Mandalorian, both staunchly argued their sides with great conviction. However, a consensus cannot be made, as the ultimate choice of which weapon is “cooler” comes down to personal preference. While I side with lightsabers being the better weapon, another person could disagree for their own reasons.

Let’s break down these two iconic weapons and see if one is inherently cooler than the other.

Lightsabers are the Ultimate Symbol of Star Wars

As Taylor Gray points out in the podcast episode, “Star Wars hinges on a lightsaber.” The lightsaber, the signature weapon of the Jedi and the Sith, is a blade of pure energy from a kyber crystal contained within a hilt. It boasts unmatched cutting power, capable of slicing through almost any material and cauterizing wounds instantly. A skilled user can also utilize it defensively to deflect blaster bolts and parry melee attacks — a point that Taylor Gray made as well.

Gray confirmed, “One blast you shoot at someone with a lightsaber, they blast it right back at the person with a jetpack. Nothing happens to the lightsaber.”

Besides defensive factors, the lightsaber also carries significant symbolism and psychological impact, often intimidating opponents. Unlike weapons with limited ammunition, its energy source is long-lasting, and its versatility in combat, through various forms and techniques, allows wielders to adapt to different situations.

However, mastering a lightsaber requires years of extensive training and often a connection to the Force. Most fighters cannot simply pick up a lightsaber and use it effectively. It is primarily a melee weapon with limited range and can be vulnerable to certain materials like Beskar. Additionally, while long-lasting, its energy can eventually be depleted.

An Argument for the Mandalorian Jetpack

The Mandalorian jetpack, a personal flight device integral to Mandalorian armor and culture, offers superior mobility and evasion. The jetpack allows for rapid movement, advantageous positioning, and traversal of difficult terrain. It provides a vertical advantage by allowing the wearer to fly, enabling attacks from above and making the user harder to reach; a point which Tiya Sircar mentioned, “A person wearing a jetpack evades the lightsaber ‘cause they’re in the air. They’re gone.”.

Nevertheless, jetpacks have limited fuel, and running out at a crucial moment can be dangerous. The jetpack itself can be a vulnerable target, and damage can render it useless or cause explosions. Effective maneuvering requires skill and training, and it offers no direct defensive capabilities, relying on armor and other weapons for protection. Environmental factors like strong winds or tight spaces can also limit its effectiveness.

Ultimately, there is no definitive “cooler” weapon between a Mandalorian jetpack and a lightsaber, as it is a subjective topic. The better weapon is the one that best allows its wielder to utilize their skills and exploit the weaknesses of their opponent and the environment. However, I will always argue that it doesn’t get much better than a lightsaber.

You can listen to Pod of Rebellion anywhere you stream your podcasts!