Disney+'s Star Wars Rogue One Spinoff Series Casts Adria Arjona in Lead Role

✖

Adria Arjona is joining the cast of Disney+'s upcoming Rogue One prequel series. The Star Wars series stars Diego Luna as Cassian Andor, the Rebel spy from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Deadline broke the news, noting that Disney+ representatives declined to comment. There are no details on Arjona's character, but she is said to co-lead the show opposite Luna. Rogue One writer Tony Gilroy is the series' showrunner. In addition to Luna, the show's cast includes Alan Tudyk returning to voice the droid K-2SO, and Genevieve O'Reilly reprising her role as Rebel leader Mon Mothma. The series also stars Stellan Skarsgård, Denise Gough, and Kyle Soller.

According to a synopsis for the series, the Rogue One prequel "Follows the adventures of Rebel spy Cassian Andor during the formative years of the Rebellion and prior to the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Diego Luna will reprise the role of Andor, which he originated in the 2016 film. The rousing spy thriller will explore tales filled with espionage and daring missions to restore hope to a galaxy in the grip of a ruthless Empire."

Production on the series faced delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, which Luna discussed in a recent interview. "Shooting is starting around the world, so slowly, we're going back, but there's no rush," Luna says. "To me, what this pandemic brought to my attention is that there [are] priorities. We have to be cautious, and we have to be wise on when and how to go back. And the how is the most important, because if we go back to be who we were, we've wasted our opportunity, we wasted a major opportunity of rethinking and reinventing much of the stuff we believed was crucial and essential that clearly is not."

(Photo: Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

In addition to the Cassian Andor series and the second season of The Mandalorian, there is also a live-action Obi-Wan Kenobi series and another Star Wars show from the creator of Russian Doll in development for Disney+, plus the animated Clone Wars spinoff The Bad Batch. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Arjona landed her breakout role starring opposite Star Wars sequel trilogy star John Boyega in Pacific Rim: Uprising. Since then, she's appeared in Life Of The Party, Triple Frontier, and Michael Bay's Netflix action movie, 6 Underground. Arjona will also star opposite Jared Leto and Matt Smith in Sony Pictures' upcoming Spider-Man spinoff Marvel movie Morbius.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.