Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Creators Weigh in on Season 2 Plans (And Exploring Jod’s Backstory)

Warning: Spoilers for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew creators Jon Watts and Christopher Ford have shared why the show doesn’t dive too deep into Jod Na Nawood’s tragic backstory, while also teasing their plans for a possible second season. Following the premiere of the finale, “The Real Good Guys,” Watts and Ford sat down with Entertainment Weekly for a wide-ranging discussion about Skeleton Crew. Regarding the series’ future, Watts said that they have “ideas” for Season 2, but they “haven’t gotten deep into those conversations,” citing the wildfires in Los Angeles, where most of their colleagues live. He hopes to have talks about what’s next for Skeleton Crew soon.

As for Jod, Ford explained the reasoning behind their approach for detailing Jod’s history. “The challenge though was, as fascinating as Jod is, we always wanted to keep it from the kids’ perspective,” he said. “The kids are like, ‘I don’t understand this guy.’ They’ve never been out in the galaxy and met someone as damaged as him. So I don’t think we could have done a flashback in this season.” Both he and Watts agreed there is an opportunity to explore more of Jod’s troubled past down the line.

“The Real Good Guys” confirms that Jod was a Jedi prior to turning to a life of piracy. When he was a child, Jod crossed paths with a Jedi who took him under her wing, sensing his potential. Sadly, their time together was cut short, as the Jedi was hunted down and killed in front of Jod — an incident that shaped his jaded perspective of the galaxy. The episode does not reveal specifics such as who Jod’s master was or who killed her.

Watts and Ford have discussed the possibility of Skeleton Crew Season 2 before, planning to incorporate a time jump to account for the child stars maturing. While Skeleton Crew earned positive reviews, a second season has not been green lit as of this writing. However, there are rumors that Skeleton Crew characters will appear in Dave Filoni’s upcoming New Republic movie, which is set to serve as a culmination of storylines introduced in other Star Wars shows like The Mandalorian and Ahsoka.

Considering how well-received Skeleton Crew was, it wouldn’t be surprising if Lucasfilm was interested in some kind of continuation. On the heels of The Acolyte being cancelled after just one season, Skeleton Crew gave the Star Wars franchise a much-needed win, earning praise for its strong performances and adventurous tone reminiscent of classic Amblin productions. Characters like Neel and Jod quickly became fan-favorites, and there are plenty of compelling story threads to explore in a Season 2. Not only would the main group of kids be older, dealing with a fresh set of personal problems, there’s also the fact At Attin is no longer isolated from the rest of the galaxy. It would be fascinating to see how things have changed on the planet following the events of “The Real Good Guys.”

Jod’s backstory is something else that deserves to be explored further. It’s understandable why Watts and Ford decided against an extended flashback during Season 1, but it would be a missed opportunity if Jod’s past isn’t revisited at some point. Even if the full story is told in a different medium (like a novel or comic book), many would be interested to learn who (briefly) taught Jod the ways of the Force and who ultimately tracked them down. Over the course of Skeleton Crew, Jod was established as one of the more pivotal characters in Star Wars lore. Whether he returns on-screen or in published materials, he’s a figure who should be fleshed out.