Star Wars: The Acolyte Clip Teases New Lightsaber Action

Star Wars: The Acolyte's latest clip teases some of that high-flying lightsaber action that some of the actors have been teasing. June 4th will take viewers back to the days of The High Republic. Yes, the Jedi were active long before the Prequel Trilogy and this story will chronicle the days before their fall from power began. In Star Wars: The Acolyte, viewers follow a group of Jedi that are tracking a force being killing their fellow peacemakers. Amandla Stenberg is thought to be the main culprit. But, this latest clip throws some doubt on that assumption. Something much more sinister is at play and it is very likely that our stalwart group of heroes are hopelessly in above their heads.

In a talk with EW, Dafne Keen mentioned wanting to outdo Star Wars: The Phantom Menace's lightsaber sequences. That's an interesting point, because as much as people discuss those films, no one can argue that the lightsaber duels weren't an amazing sight upon that first viewing.

Before the Empire, before the Menace, there was the Acolyte.



Don’t miss the two-episode premiere of #TheAcolyte, a Star Wars Original series, only on @DisneyPlus June 4. pic.twitter.com/Vr8zof1vmg — Star Wars (@starwars) May 22, 2024

"Yeah, that was a very frequent conversation we had," Keen said of the previous action in The Phantom Menace. "It was very much: We want to top the Darth Maul fight -- the most iconic fight, I think, in the Star Wars cinematic universe. It's such an amazing fight and we were all so excited about the saber fights. There's such a skill and a craft to it that it feels so OG Star Wars and feels so impressive when you see it as a viewer."

What Role Do The Sith Play?

Previous clips from the upcoming Disney+ series have focused on the incoming threat to the Jedi. It seems as though the Sith are not as extinct as these peacekeepers have been led to believe. Show creator Leslie Headland told Entertainment Weekly that her goal for the Star Wars show was to focus in on what makes a villain. In honesty, we've had so many entries in this franchise that have focused on the plight of our heroes. But, what exactly is going on with the bad guys back in the days of The High Republic. It's a thorny question and one that should really excite fans in a major way.

"I really wanted to tell a story about the Sith," Headland explained to EW when they asked about the plot. "That was kind of my dream Star Wars idea. But it felt like the time period to do that in would be something pre-Phantom Menace. That seemed to be the most interesting trajectory for the Sith: How did the Sith go from the Rule of Two and being quote-unquote 'extinct' to Palpatine coming into power without the Jedi knowing about it?"

What Is The Acolyte About?

(Photo: Disney+)

Disney+ hypes the upcoming series: "Set during The High Republic, Star Wars: The Acolyte delivers an investigation into a mysterious string of crimes, which pits a Jedi master against his former apprentice in a race to uncover the truth. The more that the pair learn about the situation, the darker their journey becomes, as they confront things that darker than either of them could have imagined."

The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss. Star Wars: The Acolyte premieres on Disney+ on June 4th.

