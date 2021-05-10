The Book of Boba Fett: First Merchandise From Star Wars Spin-Off Out Now

✖

The first pieces of merchandise from The Book of Boba Fett, a previously announced spin-off from the live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian, are now available for purchase. Revealed in a post-credits scene ending Season 2 of The Mandalorian — where Star Wars veteran Temuera Morrison played the embattled Boba for the first time in live-action, appearing opposite bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and the assassin Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) — The Book of Boba Fett reunites Mandalorian series creator Jon Favreau with directors Dave Filoni and Robert Rodriguez on the Kathleen Kennedy-produced series due out this December on Disney+.

Star Wars fans anticipating The Book of Boba Fett can now purchase newly-released t-shirts or hoodies adorned with the series logo via the official Shop Disney store. The customizable item is available in multiple colors and five styles — a short sleeve tee, short sleeve blended tee, a long sleeve shirt for kids, one for adults, and a pullover hoodie — priced between $19.99 and $39.99.

(Photo: ShopDisney)

"We didn't want to spoil the surprise during the big Kathleen Kennedy announcement of all the shows, so they let me keep this one a secret," Favreau told Good Morning America after Book of Boba Fett did not appear as part of the Lucasfilm president's Star Wars slate revealed at Disney Investor Day in December. "So this is actually separate from The Mandalorian Season 3. But what we didn't say in that announcement is the next show coming up — what Kathy called 'the next chapter' — is going to be The Book of Boba Fett, and then we go into production right after that on The Mandalorian, back with the main character [Din Djarin] that we all know and love... pretty soon following that."

The Mandalorian Season 2 finale, "Chapter 16: The Rescue," was the first to reveal The Book of Boba Fett in a post-credits scene featuring Fett and Shand claiming the throne of the dead Jabba the Hutt. Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett premieres this December on Disney+.

