Darth Maul Voice Actor Shares Awesome Tease for Star Wars: The Clone Wars Finale

✖

Friday's episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, "Shattered," offered Darth Maul a scene like the one Darth Vader had in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Maul's voice actor, Sam Witwer, says comparing the two scenes after may be premature ahead of Monday's Clone Wars series finale. During a Twitch stream of Witwer playing Star Wars: Battlefront II, Witwer acknowledged that the Maul scene in "Shattered" was being compared to Vader's Rogue One scene. He responded by with a tease for the upcoming finale, "Uh guys, Maul's hallway scene is not done yet so let's wait before we compare the two, shall we?" he said.

In "Shattered," we see Maul use his force abilities to take apart a squad of clone troopers. He creatures a shield out of a piece of the starship throws shrapnel around as a weapon. By the time the scene is finished, Maul has strolled down the heavily-defended hallway without taking a scratch while the opposing soldiers are all either incapacitated or dead.

It's drawn comparisons to the scene in Rogue One, where Darth Vader went full Sith, unleashing the power of the dark side to destroy a group of Rebel Alliance soldiers in his attempt to retrieve the stolen Death Star plans. The plans got away, but the scene showed why Vader was such a feared force in the galaxy.

There have been other connections between the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Rogue One. These episodes revealed the origin of the Fulcrum codename that Ahsoka takes as her own in Star Wars Rebels. "Shattered" shows Ahsoka reciting the same mantra as Rogue One's Chirrut Imwe.

On a larger scale, like Rogue One, these final episodes of Clone Wars lead right up to the next movie in the Star Wars saga. In Rogue One's case, the Death Star plans find their way to Princess Leia Organa, which kicks off the events of Star Wars: A New Hope. The Clone Wars goes further than that, not just setting up the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, but taking place at the same time as the deaths of Count Dooku and General Grievous, the end of the Clone Wars, Anakin Skywalker's fall to the dark side, and the execution of Order 66.

We'll see what else Maul has to show in Star Wars: The Clone Wars' final episode, debuting on Star Wars Day, May 4th, on Disney+.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.