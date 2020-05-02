Star Wars: The Clone Wars Gives Darth Maul His Own Rogue One Vader Scene

✖

The penultimate episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars debuted on Friday. In "Shattered," Ahsoka Tano and Darth Maul form an uneasy alliance in order to survive the execution of Order 66. Ahsoka leaves Maul to his own devices, weaponless against the clone troopers aboard their ship. Maul proves that he's more than capable of handling himself with nothing but the Force at his disposal. In one brutal scene, Maul takes out an entire squad of clone troopers while casually walking down the hallway of the starship. It's a scene that feels similar to another epic display of dark side Force power, Darth Vader's scene in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

In Rogue One, Star Wars showed Darth Vader unleashing his power in a way that no other movie had done before. He faced an entire hallway full of Rebel soldiers trying to stop him from retrieving the plans for the Death Star. The plans got away, but Vader used his Force abilities to brutalize the Rebels, throwing them against the walls and ceiling with no one left standing at the end.

We see a similar approach from Maul in "Shattered." He used his force abilities to manhandle the clone troopers, create a shield out of a chunk of the starship, and tosses shrapnel around as a weapon. By the time he's done, he's crossed the hallway unscathed while the troopers are all unconscious or dead. The power of the dark side is indeed strong.

This isn't the only connection between these final episodes of The Clone Wars and Rogue One. Earlier episodes revealed the origin of the Fulcrum codename that Ahsoka uses in Star Wars Rebels. This episode sees Ahsoka reciting the same mantra as Rogue One's Chirrut Imwe.

More than that though, like Rogue One, these final episodes take place in the moments before the next movie in the Star Wars saga. In Rogue One's case, those Death Star plans make it into the hands of Princess Leia Organa, kicking off the events of Star Wars: A New Hope. The Clone Wars actually goes further, not just teeing up the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, but taking place at the same time as the deaths of Count Dooku and General Grievous, the end of the Clone Wars, Anakin Skywalker's fall to the dark side, and the execution of Order 66.

Fans will see how it all ends in Star Wars: The Clone Wars' final episode, debuting on Star Wars Day, May 4th, on Disney+.

