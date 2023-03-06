Star Wars: The Mandalorian Creator Hopes Series Gets a Season 5

Since the launch of Disney+, the impressive series developed by the streamer have made it seem like each story will have a definitive ending, but The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau recently shared that he hopes to get a Season 5 of the series, potentially even hoping that the series can run indefinitely. The scope of the project and talent involved would make it seem as though it wouldn't be able to run indefinitely, as opposed to other TV shows out there, but Favreau's comments about his love for bringing the stories to life paint an entirely different picture. New episodes of The Mandalorian Season 3 premiere on Disney+ every Wednesday.

When asked by Film Stories about whether there's a future for the series beyond what he's already written, Favreau confessed, "Beyond Season 4? Yeah ... Well, I hope so! I hope so. I really love the dynamic of these two characters that in theory don't age. I think that there's a lot of potential energy in that relationship, especially as the baby is no longer a baby, and starts to grow -- but it happens so slowly that we could really play this out, hopefully for a while. But it all depends on the audience if they like what we're doing. As long as they're digging it, we're digging making it and it's a fun gig that I don't want to walk away from any time soon."

While Lucasfilm has been known to announce projects when they're still in their early stages, sometimes resulting in those projects being either delayed or scrapped entirely, the studio is a bit more tight-lipped about its TV series. Even though Favreau has confirmed that he has written a Season 4, Disney+ hasn't confirmed that this season will actually move forward.

These comments echo similar remarks the filmmaker has made in that he hasn't written Season 4 as the end of the storyline.

"No, I don't," Favreau replied to the Inside Total Film podcast when asked if he has an ending in mind. "I think the beauty of this is that it's a middle chapter of a much larger story. And though we'll have resolution over time with these characters, I think that how these characters fit into the larger scope and scale, but it's not like there's a finale that we're building to that I have in mind. Quite the contrary, I love for these stories to go on and on. And so these characters potentially could be with us for a while, and I really love telling stories in their voice, and I love the way the adventures unfold and I'm looking forward to doing much more."

