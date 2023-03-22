Will Grogu Get a Mandalorian Helmet and Armor by the End of The Mandalorian Season 3?

The Mandalorian Season 3 is back with new adventures for fans, featuring the return of the beloved characters, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and the adorable Grogu. The third season of the show premiered on Disney+ on March 22, 2023, and it promises to be another thrilling ride for fans.

The season premiere of The Mandalorian Season 3 sees Grogu's significant growth in both personality and Force abilities. Fans will also be excited to see Emily Swallow's The Armorer, the leader of Djarin's Mandalorian sect, prominently featured in the episode. This has left fans wondering if Grogu will ever get his own Mandalorian helmet.

However, Djarin is currently at odds with The Armorer and her group after removing his helmet in Season Two's closing moments. Thanks to The Book of Boba Fett, it is revealed that Grogu has chosen to follow Djarin, diving headfirst into the Mandalorian world and the ways of the group. If Djarin can earn his way back into The Armorer's good graces by reaching the Mines of Mandalore and bathing in its water, Grogu may get an invitation to officially join the group as a Foundling.

Will Grogu ever speak?

One question that has been on fans' minds is whether or not Grogu will ever speak. According to producer Dave Filoni, viewers will have to wait and see. "It's a good question. I mean, I would suppose fairly young. We don't know that he's not talking in his own way, and, obviously, he can communicate with Ahsoka where she can at least divine from him some type of communication," Filoni said in a recent chat with Entertainment Tonight. He added, "What would his first word be? We'll see, I don't know."

While it is not known if Grogu is currently communicating in his own way, Filoni suggests that when he does begin to speak, it is uncertain whether he will be influenced by the way Yoda spoke. "What makes you think that's a species thing? That's interesting," the producer expressed. "Maybe. I think you're influenced by who you're around, it's a good question."

Fans of The Mandalorian can look forward to new episodes every Wednesday, with the first two seasons now streaming on Disney+. Don't miss out on the thrilling adventures of Din Djarin and Grogu as they navigate the dangerous world of the Mandalorians.