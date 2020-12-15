The Mandalorian's Fennec Shand Gets New Poster

✖

With each new Season Two episode of The Mandalorian, Star Wars unveils an all-new poster days later for "Mando Mondays," with Ming-Na Wen's Fennec Shand earning the spotlight in this week's poster. While Fennec might not have been the central figure of this most recent episode, having played an important part of the first season and making a surprise return alongside Boba Fett means she has more than earned the distinction of her own poster, with the character likely to also play a part in the upcoming season finale. Additionally, fans caught a new look at Fennec in the first trailer for the upcoming animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

Audiences first met the character in the Season One episode "Chapter 5: The Gunslinger." Serving as the foil to the titular Mandalorian, the episode concluded with the bounty hunter being left for dead in the desert, only for audiences to witness an unidentified figure approach her in the desert, which immediately ignited speculation that we could be seeing Boba Fett. More than a year later, these theories proved correct, as "Chapter 14: The Tragedy" confirmed that Fennec had partnered with Boba Fett as the two took on the Mandalorian before setting their sights on the Empire.

Fans never quite know which characters will become important players in the grand scheme of the franchise, but the compelling nature of Fennec resulted in excitement when a sizzle reel for The Bad Batch confirmed her involvement.

(Photo: Disney)

The series follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in Star Wars: The Clone Wars) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch – a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army -- each possess a singular exceptional skill which makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew. In the post-Clone War era, they will take on daring mercenary missions as they struggle to stay afloat and find new purpose.

Along with the reveal of Fennec in The Bad Batch, last week's Investor Day from The Walt Disney Company also brought with it the announcement of two The Mandalorian spinoff series, Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic. With details about both of those projects being kept to a minimum, it's unknown if we can expect Fennec in either of those series.

Check out the season finale of The Mandalorian on Disney+ this Friday.

