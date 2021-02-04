The Mandalorian Star Admits Joining the Star Wars Franchise Felt Like Becoming Cinderella

✖

For some performers, joining the Star Wars franchise in any capacity is merely another opportunity to work in an exciting property, but for The Mandalorian star Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, getting to play even a minor role in the second season made him feel like he had a fairy godmother looking out for him. The secretive nature of Star Wars means that fans were entirely unaware that Lee would be involved in the series, but with the Kim's Convenience star often expressing his love for the galaxy far, far away, audiences were thrilled not only by the debut of a talented performer in the series, but also an appreciation that such a devout fan would get the rare opportunity.

“I use this turn of phrase a lot, but I felt like Cinderella at the ball," Lee shared with SW Holocron. "You don’t expect to be there and when you’re there everything is so beautiful. And so above every other experience you’ve had working on sets and whatnot. I’m still speechless about it and it’s still very surreal, because it’s a universe I’ve always wanted to play in. It’s something I’ve fantasized about being a part of since I was a little kid.”

He continued, "I got to see things that I thought I would never be able to see in terms of the technology they use ... this is cutting edge tech. This is next-generation stuff that is so specific to just that show. It’s amazing. I mean, the Volume is transformative, because it’s immersive. You go in there and you cannot believe what’s happening in front of your eyes is actually happening. It’s so realistic. And the confluence of technology and innovation and intelligence and planning to get all that to come together is … I’m standing there and thinking, ‘I’m living in the future.’ This is the future. Like in the '50s when everyone was thinking about flying cars and stuff like that, that’s what it felt like. Because, you’re not on location, but you might as well be, because it looks exactly the same. And so that was really cool.”

Enlisting a talented performer to play a character like Captain Carson Teva for the series also comes with the speculation about whether we'll see the character return for more adventures. While Teva might not have been a focal point of the series, he did help establish the concept of the Rangers of the New Republic by offering Cara Dune an opportunity to enlist, and with the upcoming spinoff Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic focusing on the organization, we surely can't rule out seeing a return of Teva.

Season Three of The Mandalorian is expected to hit Disney+ later this year.

