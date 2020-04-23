Star Wars: Disney+ Reveals New Mandalorian Disney Gallery Poster

Star Wars Day (May 4th) is just around the corner, which means the folks involved with the franchise have some exciting plans in store. The Star Wars: The Clone Wars finale will air that day, but that's not all fans have to look forward to. Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian is also set to premiere on Disney+ that day. The first trailer for the event was just released and promises some exciting behind-the-scenes looks at the first-ever live-action Star Wars series, which premiered at the end of last year and brought many joys into our lives, including the now-famous Baby Yoda. You can check out the new poster for the show below:

You can read the description for Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian here: "Executive Producer Jon Favreau invites the cast and crew to share an unprecedented look at the making of the series which quickly became a pop culture phenomenon after premiering in November. Debuting on the day that a worldwide community of fans celebrate all-things-Star Wars -- Monday, May 4 -- 'Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian' is an eight-episode documentary series that pulls back the curtain on the first season of 'The Mandalorian.' Each chapter explores a different facet of the first live-action Star Wars television show through interviews, never-before-seen footage, and roundtable conversations hosted by Favreau."

As for Star Wars: The Mandalorian, the second season of the series has officially wrapped principal photography as things shift to post-production. An Instagram post from cinematographer Baz Idoine seemingly suggests long-time Lucasfilm filmmaker Dave Filoni ended up directing the season finale. The Instagram image of a director's slate shows both Idoine and Filoni's names are prominently displayed in the picture, though it's entirely unclear if this particular slate was used during the finale. You can check out the post here. the new episodes are expected to premiere in October.

In addition to The Mandalorian, other upcoming Star Wars series will include a show that stars Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi and a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story which is set to feature the return of Diego Luna as Cassian Andor and Alan Tudyk as K-2SO.

Are you excited for Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian? Tell us in the comments!

After the debut episode on May 4th, new episodes of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian will stream every Friday on Disney+.

