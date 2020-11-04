Star Wars: Darth Maul Actor Shoots Down Rumors of The Mandalorian Appearance

✖

Despite some reports claiming that the voice of Darth Maul in a number of Star Wars projects, Sam Witwer, made a cameo appearance as a background actor in the Season Two premiere of The Mandalorian, the actor set the record straight that it wasn't him, with the performer actually being Josh Moreno. It was Moreno himself who pointed out the inaccuracies of these reports, before Witwer echoed those comments. However, with Witwer having voiced Maul for Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, and even Solo: A Star Wars Story, he has been a key component in the franchise in recent years so we can't rule out that he could appear at some point in the series' future.

"When the Star Wars fandom thinks you’re Sam Witwer but you’re actually just villager #4," Moreno shared on Twitter alongside a photo of himself as the character. Witwer then added, "I wish [outlets] would, ya know, do their due diligence and research that my hair isn't blonde... But hey."

I wish IGN would, ya know, do their due diligence and research that my hair isn't blonde... But hey. — Sam Witwer (@SamWitwer) November 4, 2020

While the actor might not have confirmed he would appear in Season Two of the series, he did share earlier this year just how impressed he was with the plot points that were revealed to him by producer Dave Filoni.

"There are things that [Dave Filoni] has coming in The Mandalorian Season Two that are going to blow people's minds," Witwer shared with Star Wars Holocron earlier this year. "Because the thing is that Dave and George [Lucas] always had the same instinct when it came to this."

Witwer then went on to detail the similarities between Filoni and Lucas, explaining, "And what this is is that they would ask them, 'Okay, we need to tell a story about witches.' And then they'd sit there and say, 'Well do we have something like that in Star Wars? What about the Nightsisters of Dathomir. They're witches.' Yeah, okay, wait a second now, [George and Dave] go in and look at the designs and look at how it looks and go, 'Yeah, that fits.' And Sometimes [George and Dave] would be like, 'Oh, that doesn't fit, we actually have to do this instead, right?'"

With the first season of The Mandalorian and the Season Two premiere, the series has evidenced that it is happy to make references to obscure corners of the galaxy far, far away, so despite Witwer not yet appearing, we surely won't be surprised if he pops up, even if it is as "Villager #4."

New episodes of The Mandalorian debut on Disney+ on Fridays.

Would you like to see Witwer show up in the series?