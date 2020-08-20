Star Wars: New Rumor Claims The Mandalorian Season 2 Trailer Will Debut This Week

✖

The second season of Star Wars' The Mandalorian will reportedly land on Disney+ in two months, though fans have yet to see an official glimpse of the endeavor, as a new rumor claims that the season's first trailer will be debuting in the coming days during the NBA playoffs. Even more specifically, LRM Online claims that fans can expect to either see the trailer on ESPN on Thursday, August 20th during the Trail Blazers vs. Lakers game beginning at 9 p.m. ET or on ABC on Saturday, August 22nd during the Trail Blazers vs. Lakers game beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET.

While Lucasfilm and Disney aren't particularly known for surprising audiences with trailer drops, these rumors claiming that the trailer will debut on networks owned by Disney sounds promising, in addition to the trailer for the first season having debuted on August 23, 2019 lending credence to the notion that this weekend will see our first official look unveiled.

Another interesting detail about the timing of the trailer's release is that this weekend would have seen Star Wars fans descending upon Anaheim, California in honor of Star Wars Celebration. The very first footage from The Mandalorian premiered at Star Wars Celebration in April of 2019, with the official trailer release then happening in August. Despite Celebration having been cancelled months ago, the promotional campaign likely would have hinged upon various panels unfolding at Celebration this weekend, with the post-production schedule having seemingly allowed for a trailer to be ready for this weekend.

Understandably, the marketing campaigns for the second season and the first season are quite different. While fans knew that Jon Favreau was developing a Star Wars TV series, the project didn't unveil its official title until production began, which included our first look at the titular character, as well as a logline for the experience. With the series becoming a hit with fans and critics alike, in addition to earning 15 Emmy Award nominations, there's less of a need to build audience excitement about the endeavor.

Despite Season 2's success seeming like a certainty, various reports have claimed fan-favorite characters like Ahsoka Tano, Bo-Katan, and Boba Fett would all be appearing in the new season, leading us to wonder if the first trailer will avoid confirming any of these details.

