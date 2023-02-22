The Last of Us Boss Reveals Tragic Meaning Behind Episode 6's Epic Closing Song

It wouldn't really be an episode of The Last of Us if viewers weren't left sobbing by the time the credits begin to roll. The latest episode of the HBO hit was no exception, with fans of the series left wondering whether one of the main characters was dead. The somber moment is set to Depeche Mode's "Never Let Me Down Again," the second time the tune has played on the show. Naturally, that was entirely by design as Craig Mazin pointed out after the episode in the show's official podcast.

"I had this idea that, at the end of this episode, when Ellie is looking down at Joel, and this is the person – she was taking a ride with him, and he has let her down, even though it's 'never let me down again.' This is how it comes around," Mazin said on the podcast. "I wanted to re-present that song, but in this point of view of just sadness and loss."

Viewers first heard the episode in the first episode as Joel, Ellie, and Tess successfully escaped the Boston Quarantine Zone. A brief shot back at Joel and Tess' apartment saw the original version of the song playing on the radio, which fans would soon find out meant trouble was near. Fast forward two episodes and we find out the song was a signal from Bill and Frank, sent shortly before deciding to kill themselves.

Because of the change in tone, the song the second time around was a cover, performed by none other than Mazin's daughter Jessica.

"I also wanted to hear a female voice singing it to echo Ellie. You can spend months reaching out to various people of all levels of fame trying to do it, but the problem I had was that there was this kid down the hall from me in my house who I knew could crush it," the writer added. "So I sent her the song and I said, 'Jessie, can you do a cover of this that is haunting and slow and about a daughter mourning the loss of her father? Just have that in your mind as you do it.'"

For more Last of Us content, check out ComicBook and Entertainment Tonight's new podcast: The Last of Pods. The podcast will include breakdowns of each episode, interviews with special guests from the show, and more. The Last of Us airs on HBO and HBO Max at 9 p.m. Eastern every Sunday with The Last of Pods debuting immediately following each show.