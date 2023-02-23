Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 Release Schedule Confirmed

Disney has confirmed its release schedule for Star Wars: The Mandalorian season 3. More than two years after the second season concluded in December 2020 — and another year since Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu last appeared in The Book of Boba Fett — the clan of two return when the third season kicks off in March. New episodes will premiere weekly on Wednesdays, and the eight-episode season 3 will air without interruption through the April 19th season finale. Below, read on for the complete schedule and everything else you need to know about watching The Mandalorian season 3.

The Mandalorian Season 3 Release Date



The Mandalorian season 3 premieres Wednesday, March 1st, on Disney+.

What Time Do New Episodes of The Mandalorian Come Out?



New episodes of The Mandalorian will be available to stream on Disney+ at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. on Wednesdays.

The Mandalorian Season 3 Release Schedule



The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 1: March 1st

The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 2: March 8th

The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 3: March 15th

The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 4: March 22nd

The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 5: March 29th

The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 6: April 5th

The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 7: April 12th

The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 8 (Season Finale): April 19th

The Mandalorian Season 3 Cast



The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin, Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze, Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, Amy Sedaris as Peli Motto, Emily Swallow as The Armorer, and Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon. Newcomers to the Star Wars galaxy include Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future) and Tim Meadows (Saturday Night Live) in undisclosed roles.



What Is The Mandalorian About?

In season 3 of The Mandalorian, the journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.

Where Does The Mandalorian Fit in the Star Wars Timeline?



The Mandalorian takes place five years after the events of Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi during The New Republic era, along with The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, and Skeleton Crew. The official Star Wars timeline includes The High Republic, The Fall of the Jedi, The Reign of the Empire, The Age of Rebellion, The New Republic (The Mandalorian timeline), and The Rise (and Fall) of the First Order.

Do I Watch The Mandalorian or Boba Fett First?



The Mandalorian viewing order before season 3:



The Mandalorian Season 1 (All Episodes)

The Mandalorian Season 2 (All Episodes)

The Book of Boba Fett Season 1 Episode 5, "Chapter 5: Return of the Mandalorian"

The Book of Boba Fett Season 1 Episode 6, "Chapter 6: From the Desert Comes a Stranger"

The Book of Boba Fett Season 1 Episode 7, "Chapter 7: In the Name of Honor"

The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 1



