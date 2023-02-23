The Mandalorian: Pedro Pascal Reveals Common "Inappropriate" and "Creepy" Fan Request

When it comes to playing the titular character in Star Wars: The Mandalorian, Pedro Pascal doesn't mind his "daddy" status. In fact, he recently told the crowd at CCXP that it was an "honor" to be called daddy by fans. Now, his "daddy" title is only growing thanks to his new role as Joel Miller in The Last of Us (although, it's important to note that Pascal has admitted that his pal Oscar Isaac is "the daddiest"). Despite enjoying some of the perks that accompany playing surrogate fathers, Pascal does have his limits when it comes to certain fan requests. Recently, Pascal appeared on The Graham Norton Show (via Metro) and revealed he thinks it is a bit strange when Star Wars fans ask him to use his Mando voice on their children.

"People come up to me and ask me to do the voice for their kids. But I think it sounds inappropriate because it is a breathy, low-register bedroom voice. It is so creepy and doesn't work in real life," Pascal explained. He added of his Star Wars fame, "I am enjoying it, but I am trying to figure it all out." During the interview, he also joked about working with Grogu. "He is remarkably lifelike and a real screen partner but does steal every scene."

What Will Happen To Din Djarin In Season 3?

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly on the Dagobah Dispatch Podcast (via The Direct) executive producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni teased Mando's future and his shot at redemption in the upcoming season.

"Well, we established in The Book of Boba Fett that there was an opportunity for The Mandalorian to be redeemed because he had transgressed against the Creed by removing his helmet," Favreau explained. "And among his group of Mandalorians, that is something that's not permitted. Now, we know that there are other groups of Mandalorians where they have different sets of rules. In The Clone Wars, we saw with Dave and also with the character that I voiced that the Mandalorians are very different there. And so these different groups are coming together and we're going to figure out... the Nexus point for all of those communities, of course, is their homeworld from which they're exiled, which is Mandalore.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian's third season debuts on Disney+ on March 1st.