Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Season 2 Gets Premiere Date

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Season 2 has a brand-new premiere date for Disney+ and Disney Junior. Kai Brightstar is back with his friends Lys Solay and Nubs on Wednesday August 14. They're growing and learning more about being Jedi and helping people across the galaxy. He new image teases some cool new mission gear for our heroes. There are bigger missions to face and more lessons to learn as they continue their Jedi training. Luckily for Kai and the team, they have each other. So, there's no problem they can't solve with the power of friendship and the Force. Check out the new image from Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Season 2 right here!

Here's how Disney+ describes the show: "Set during The High Republic, in Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures we follow Jedi younglings Kai, Lys, and Nubs as they are sent by Master Yoda to train at a Jedi temple on the beautiful world of Tenoo under the tutelage of Master Zia. Together, they blast off on adventures across Tenoo and throughout the galaxy aboard the Crimson Firehawk with ace pilot Nash and her droid, RJ-83! They'll help those in need, clash with villainous pirates, discover exotic creatures, but most importantly, they will learn what it means to be a good friend."

Deepening The High Republic Story

(Photo: Disney+/Disney Junior)

Like Star Wars: The Acolyte, Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures takes place in The High Republic. With the era still a fresh one for the franchise, how do you go about building out an entire corner of this universe. Writer Michael Olson talked to StarWars.com about taking these young Jedi on a journey through the era where the order was arguable at its strongest.

"While we're delving into characters from The High Republic and getting to see Starlight Beacon, we've also got a standout episode where our young characters embark on a journey with Master Yoda," Olson smirked. "Additionally, our Life Day episode was intimidating to make yet incredibly rewarding, and we can't wait for fans to see it. We also have an episode that's our take on a Fall Festival episode, reminiscent of a Thanksgiving theme — it's a heartwarming tale of family and community.

Star Wars Young Jedi Adventures Is For Fans Young And Old

(Photo: Disney Junior)

As the series takes on another season of Star Wars for younger audiences, the creative team have been trying to walk a tightrope. Yes, Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures is a show for families. But, that means the adults in the room have to find something to gravitate towards as well. The show's writer, Michael Olson talked to Space.com about appealing to fans both young and old. In fact, that's a familiar challenge for a Star Wars animated series. You can see a similar balancing act in titles like The Clone Wars or The Bad Batch. Still, as evidenced by the renewal for this show, Olson and the team have stepped up to that challenge in a big way!

"It was my goal to make sure that this show felt elevated and was something that felt aspirational for kids, while still feeling like it belonged in the same 'Star Wars' galaxy as 'The Clone Wars' or 'The Bad Batch,'" Olson began. "It was a challenge but a wonderful opportunity, too. The thing I love most about this audience is that you know if it's working with them. They're a very engaged and passionate audience, and getting an opportunity to create characters that are swashbuckling, fun, and enthusiastic is a gift. Then getting to marry that with all the trappings of 'Star Wars' like the music, starships, lightsabers, and Jedi lore is all mind-blowing and fun."

Will you be watching Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures? Do you love the show so far? Check out all the pop culture discussion on social media at @ComicBook!