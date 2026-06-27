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Stargate Fans Take Over Times Square to Protest Prime’s Reboot Cancellation

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Sci-fi fans everywhere were left devastated when news of the Amazon MGM Studios reboot of Stargate was canceled with no warning. Rumors had long been swirling about the show’s revival, and it seemed that production was already underway. And now, in the wake of the show getting the axe, fans have come together to form the Save Stargate campaign, taking to Times Square to make their feelings known with not one but two billboards calling for the series’ production to be renewed.

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