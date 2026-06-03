Stargate Showrunner Blasts Amazon Reboot Cancellation (& Fans Have the Perfect Response)

Stargate fans got some devastating and shocking news on Tuesday when it was announced that Amazon has cancelled the new Stargate television series less than a year after it was announced that a reboot was in development at Prime Video. The series was being developed by Stargate SG-1 and Stargate: Atlantis writer Martin Gero and now, Stargate SG-1 and Atlantis showrunner Joseph Mallozzi is weighing in.

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In a post on X, Mallozzi confirmed the news that Amazon is not moving forward with the new series and while he couldn’t add too much information to the cancellation news, he did write about Gero’s two-year efforts to create a “fresh jumping-on point” that would make the new series accessible for new viewers while also respecting everything that came before it.

Sadly, it's true. Amazon has elected not to move forward with the new Stargate series.



There's not much I can add beyond confirming what's happened. But I will say this…



Creator Martin Gero developed a new Stargate series over two years, ultimately crafting a show that… pic.twitter.com/0D6S3QbiKa — Joseph Mallozzi 🏴‍☠️ (@BaronDestructo) June 3, 2026

“Creator Martin Gero developed a new Stargate series over two years, ultimately crafting a show that offered a fresh jumping-on point for new viewers while deeply respecting existing canon,” Mallozzi wrote. “It was a series that avoided the pitfalls of several modern remakes and reboots by fully embracing the core of its predecessors: action, adventure, exploration, wonder, heart, humor, and found family. And based on that creative vision, the new Stargate series was greenlit in November of 2025. As of today, officially, that original vision is no more. We’ll never get the opportunity to introduce you to that world and those characters—or reintroduce you to, and check in with, some familiar faces from the past.”

In replies, Mallozzi also explained that this loss is truly a loss for the Stargate fandom, as with Amazon owning the rights to Stargate, there’s no chance the reboot could be shopped to another streamer. He also noted it would be unlikely that the story Gero came up with will find release in any other form of media.

Fans Already Have The Perfect Response to Stargate’s Cancellation

Image courtesy of Double Secret Productions

Reports regarding the Stargate cancellation indicate that the decision came because “Amazon execs were concerned that Gero’s take on the series would not have broad appeal beyond the franchise’s already dedicated fanbase” which is something Mallozzi’s comments seem to refute with his acknowledgement that Gero had created something that would be a jumping on point. However, the idea that Amazon was worried about appeal already has some fans planning for how to deal with what, if anything, the studio comes up with in the future.

On social media, a fan account operating as a character parody account wrote that if the studio tries to come back with a “cringey ‘modern audience’” approach to Stargate, they’ll just start counter programming via YouTube or a podcast to call them out.

I commit to you this.



If AmaSlopStudios brings Stargate back with some cringey "modern audience" favorable director and ruins the series I will start a YouTube channel or podcast for the express purpose of exposing how absolutely shit their new version is in excruciating detail https://t.co/U2eMCJuV48 — Jack O'Neill (@Jack2LOneill) June 3, 2026

“If AmaSlopStudios brings Stargate back with some cringey ‘modern audience’ favorable director and ruins the series I will start a YouTube channel or podcast for the express purpose of exposing how absolutely shit their new version is in excruciating detail.” they wrote.

If Amazon Does Ever Pursue a Different Stargate Reboot, They Will Have a Lot To Prove to Fans

At this time, it’s unclear if Amazon has any plans to explore a different approach to the Stargate franchise, but one thing is clear from fan reaction: if the studio does eventually look to do another new Stargate, they may not have the goodwill of fans. Many fans online responded to the news of the series’ cancellation by noting just how big of a mistake Amazon is making in potentially alienating the existing audience.

Amazon just did to Stargate fans what Disney did to Star Wars fans. They want to toss the existing lore out to draw in "new fans"



These execs don't realize you build outward from your core audience. Alienating the long time fans is incredibly short sided. What a huge mistake… pic.twitter.com/K6lpc1HSnt — NJ Grandpa (@NGrandpa69) June 3, 2026

“Amazon just did to Stargate what Disney did to Star Wars fans,” one fan wrote. “They want to toss the existing lore out to draw in ‘new fans.’ These execs don’t realize you build outward from your core audience. Alienating the longtime fans is incredibly short sided. What a huge mistake…”

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