DC's Stargirl Returns to the Shadowlands in "Frenemies Chapter Eight: Infinity Inc. Part Two" Preview

This week's episode of DC's Stargirl saw the reunion between the children of the late Green Lantern Alan Scott, Jennie and Todd, but what should have been a happy moment for the long-separated siblings came with a new and unexpected challenge and heralded in a return to a location no one on the JSA ever wanted to see again: the Shadowlands. Now, The CW has released a preview for next week's episode, "Frenemies Chapter Eight: Infinity Inc. Part Two", revealing that not only does Courtney have a bit of a crisis to face with Jennie, but Pat and The Shade have one of their own as well.

In the preview, which you can check out below, Courtney and Jennie are left dealing with the aftermath of Jennie's reunion with Todd while Pat and The Shade find themselves facing their worst fears in the worst possible place — and things don't look good for either pairing. You can also check out the official episode synopsis below.

DEMONS FROM THE PAST — Desperate to avert a major crisis on their hands, Courtney (Brec Bassinger) attempts to help a friend navigate their powers. Elsewhere, Pat (Luke Wilson) and The Shade (guest star Jonathan Cake) are forced to face their worst fears. Amy Smart and Trae Romano also star. Glen Winter directed the episode written by Paula Sevenbergen & Robbie Hyne.

Has Stargirl been renewed for Season 4?

With the third season of DC's Stargirl well underway, fans have been eager to find out if the beloved series has been renewed for a fourth season. Thus far, no announcement about the show's fate has been made just yet, but series stars Amy Smart and Bassinger are very hopeful — and Smart says that how Season 3 ends is very satisfying.

"This season takes a really unexpected twist toward the end, and it does land in a deep, emotional place. That's perfect advice, to get your tissues out," Smart said. "Because it has weight to it at the end, which is sort of what you want when you become so invested in characters. Again, just super unexpected and weighty at the end. It's satisfying, I think."

DC's Stargirl airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Frenemies Chapter Eight: Infinity Inc. Part Two" airs October 26th.