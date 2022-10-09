DC's Stargirl: The Shade Returns in "Frenemies Chapter Eight: Infinity Inc. Part Two" Synopsis

The Shade left Blue Valley earlier this season on DC's Stargirl after being accused of murdering Steven Sharpe/The Gambler by Sylvester Pemberton/Starman, but it seems like The Shade will be back. The CW has released a new synopsis for "Frenemies — Chapter Eight: Infinity Inc. Part Two," the eighth episode of DC's Stargirl's third season. The episode is scheduled to air on October 26th. From the sounds of things in the synopsis, Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl is on the brink of a crisis when it comes to a friend and their powers while The Shade and Pat both have to face fears. You can check out the episode synopsis below.

DEMONS FROM THE PAST — Desperate to avert a major crisis on their hands, Courtney (Brec Bassinger) attempts to help a friend navigate their powers. Elsewhere, Pat (Luke Wilson) and The Shade (guest star Jonathan Cake) are forced to face their worst fears. Amy Smart and Trae Romano also star. Glen Winter directed the episode written by Paula Sevenbergen & Robbie Hyne

As for who the friend Courtney is helping out, the synopsis for "Frenemies — Chapter Seven: Infinity Inc. Part One" may shed a bit of light on that. That synopsis revealed that Jennie-Lynn Hayden/Jade (Ysa Penarejo) returns to Blue Valley asking for Courtney's help. Viewers first med Jennie in Season 2 when she came to town looking for her long-lost brother and ended up absorbing the powers of her father, Alan Scott's, Green Lantern in the process.

Has Stargirl been renewed for Season 4?

With the third season of DC's Stargirl well underway, fans have been eager to find out if the beloved series has been renewed for a fourth season. Thus far, no announcement about the show's fate has been made just yet, but series stars Amy Smart and Bassinger are very hopeful — and Smart says that how Season 3 ends is very satisfying.

"This season takes a really unexpected twist toward the end, and it does land in a deep, emotional place. That's perfect advice, to get your tissues out," Smart said. "Because it has weight to it at the end, which is sort of what you want when you become so invested in characters. Again, just super unexpected and weighty at the end. It's satisfying, I think."

Brec Bassinger, who plays Stargirl, recently said something similar, noting that series creator Geoff Johns is doing his best to see the series continue.

"Geoff, our showrunner, for lack of a better term this is his baby, and he's put so much love, and I've heard Season 4 pitches and I know he's not leaving any stone unturned to get it to continue," Bassinger said. "But I'm just so grateful. There has been so much fan push on Twitter and Instagram, and it has made me, Geoff, and the whole cast and crew feel so loved because we do work hard on it. So, it feels good that they're rooting for us."

DC's Stargirl airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.