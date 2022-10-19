DC's Stargirl: The Shade Returns in "Frenemies Chapter Seven: Infinity Inc. Part One" Photos

The CW has released photos for "Frenemies Chapter Seven: Infinity Inc. Part One", the seventh episode of DC's Stargirl's third season and from the looks of things, The Shade (Jonathan Cake) is back — and so is Green Lantern's daughter, Jennie (Ysa Penarejo). The Shade departed Blue Valley earlier this season following the murder of Steven Sharpe/The Gambler (Eric Goins) when Sylvester Pemberton/Starman (Joel McHale) seemingly erroneously accused The Shade of the crime. As for Jennie, viewers last saw her in Season 2 when she departed to continue the search for her long-lost brother and now it appears that the continuing investigation into The Gambler's murder and Jennie's search for her brother may be coming together.

According to the episode's synopsis, Jennie returns to Blue Valley looking for help from Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl (Brec Bassinger). At the same time, the return follows a major discovery about how someone has been spying on pretty much everyone through a complex series of surveillance cameras — and there is risky plan in place to deal with it. You can check out the official episode synopsis for yourself below.

OPERATION BLACKOUT BOMB — After Beth (Anjelika Washington) makes a major discovery on The Gambler's laptop, the team moves forward with a risky plan that effects the entire town of Blue Valley. Elsewhere, Jennie (guest star Ysa Penarejo) returns to the fold seeking help from Courtney (Brec Bassinger). Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano and Alkoya Brunson also star. Glen Winter directed the episode written by James Dale Robinson.

Has Stargirl been renewed for Season 4?

With the third season of DC's Stargirl well underway, fans have been eager to find out if the beloved series has been renewed for a fourth season. Thus far, no announcement about the show's fate has been made just yet, but series stars Amy Smart and Bassinger are very hopeful — and Smart says that how Season 3 ends is very satisfying.

"This season takes a really unexpected twist toward the end, and it does land in a deep, emotional place. That's perfect advice, to get your tissues out," Smart said. "Because it has weight to it at the end, which is sort of what you want when you become so invested in characters. Again, just super unexpected and weighty at the end. It's satisfying, I think."

Read on for the photos from "Frenemies Chapter Seven: Infinity Inc. Part One".

DC's Stargirl airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.