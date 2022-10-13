DC's Stargirl: Frenemies Chapter Seven: Infinity Inc. Part One Preview Released

All season on DC's Stargirl, someone has been watching the heroes, keeping track of their every move through a complex series of surveillance cameras all while the heroes have been none the wiser. That changed this week when Beth discovered the surveillance on The Gambler's laptop. Now, the team has to figure out who has been keeping tabs on them — and what role this mysterious figure may have played in the murder. The CW has released a preview for "Frenemies — Chapter Seven: Infinity Inc. Part One", the seventh episode of DC's Stargirl's third season set to air on Wednesday, October 19th.

As fans of DC Comics might recognize, the episode title "Infinity Inc." also refers to a team in comics. Created by Roy Thomas, Jerry Ordway, and Mike Machlan, the team first appeared in All-Star Squadron #25 in 1983 and was a team assembled by Sylvester Pemberton when many of the young JSA proteges were denied admission to the main team. This new group consisted of heroes such as Silver Scarab, Fury, Northwind, Nuklon, Power Girl, Huntress, Brainwave Jr., Jade, and her brother Obsidian and others — Yolanda Montez/Wildcat, Rick Tyler/Hourman, and Beth Chapel/Doctor Mid-Nite also would later join.

Per the episode synopsis, we will also see the return of Jennie-Lynn Hayden/Jade (Ysa Penarejo). Jennie arrived in Blue Valley last season, taking on the powers of her father, Green Lantern Alan Scott, before departing her newfound friends as she continued her search for her long-lost brother. Now she's coming back to Blue Valley to ask Courtney for help. You can check out the synopsis below.

OPERATION BLACKOUT BOMB — After Beth (Anjelika Washington) makes a major discovery on The Gambler's laptop, the team moves forward with a risky plan that effects the entire town of Blue Valley. Elsewhere, Jennie (guest star Ysa Penarejo) returns to the fold seeking help from Courtney (Brec Bassinger). Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano and Alkoya Brunson also star. Glen Winter directed the episode written by James Dale Robinson.

Has Stargirl been renewed for Season 4?

With the third season of DC's Stargirl well underway, fans have been eager to find out if the beloved series has been renewed for a fourth season. Thus far, no announcement about the show's fate has been made just yet, but series stars Amy Smart and Bassinger are very hopeful — and Smart says that how Season 3 ends is very satisfying.

"This season takes a really unexpected twist toward the end, and it does land in a deep, emotional place. That's perfect advice, to get your tissues out," Smart said. "Because it has weight to it at the end, which is sort of what you want when you become so invested in characters. Again, just super unexpected and weighty at the end. It's satisfying, I think."

Brec Bassinger, who plays Stargirl, recently said something similar, noting that series creator Geoff Johns is doing his best to see the series continue.

"Geoff, our showrunner, for lack of a better term this is his baby, and he's put so much love, and I've heard Season 4 pitches and I know he's not leaving any stone unturned to get it to continue," Bassinger said. "But I'm just so grateful. There has been so much fan push on Twitter and Instagram, and it has made me, Geoff, and the whole cast and crew feel so loved because we do work hard on it. So, it feels good that they're rooting for us."

DC's Stargirl airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.