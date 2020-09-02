Stephen Amell Renames the Arrowverse

When Arrow debuted on October 10. 2012 it wasn't just the launch of a new television series. It went on to be the start of a whole television universe of interconnected series centered around DC Comics characters and in just a few years, The CW had a whole slate of programming making up the Arrowverse, so named for the series that started it all. But with Arrow having ended earlier this year, fans wondered if that shared universe would retain its name -- and now Arrow star Stephen Amell is himself renaming the Arrowverse the "Berlantiverse".

On Twitter, Amell posted the simple statement "It's the Berlantiverse", a reference to Greg Berlanti, the producer behind all of The CW's Arrowverse shows -- including Supergirl which initially debuted on CBS and Black Lightning, which was originally not part of the Arrowverse proper -- as well as DC Universe's DC TV slate: Titans, Doom Patrol, and Stargirl. He's also set to produce two additional DC-based series for HBO Max, Green Lantern and Strange Adventures.

It’s the Berlantiverse. — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) September 2, 2020

Given Berlanti's influence, it would make sense to call it the Berlantiverse, though Amell hasn't always felt that way. Last August, during the question and answer portion of his panel at Fan Expo Boston, Amell told fans to just keep calling it the Arrowverse, even after Arrow was gone.

"I think that kind of by definition once our show is done then in my opinion it... Grant (Gustin) as Barry Allen becomes the central point in the universe for sure and he'll do a great job with it," Amell said. "Just don't start calling it the Flashverse ... just keep calling it the Arrowverse. But you know, there will always be... we just happened to be first."

Of course, even though Amell is now suggesting that it's time to pass the torch and name the shared universe -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths" did offer some thin connections to all of DC TV, even outside The CW -- after the producer behind it all, fans aren't quite having it. Many quickly chimed in on Amell's tweet insisting that it will forever be the Arrowverse. You can read on to see how fans are stepping up to defend the Arrowverse name below.

