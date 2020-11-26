Steve Carell Fans Are Loving Him as Santa Claus and Demanding a Full Movie

In honor of the approaching holidays, Comcast unveiled an all-new ad featuring Steve Carell playing Santa Claus in his attempts to deliver gifts he hopes will excite people after so many tragedies we've faced this year. Rather than merely being extravagant items, his team of elves manages to capture the joy of beloved memories into packages, such as snowball fights or adopting a new pet. With much of the world quarantining themselves in hopes of preventing the spread of COVID-19, the commercial even embraces those social distancing methods, as Santa coordinates with his elves over video chat. Seeing Carell take on the holiday figure has some fans wanting to see him officially adopt the role for a feature film.

The Comcast ad manages to balance the holiday spirit while Carell is also able to inject some of his signature comedic style, with moments surely reminding fans of his Michael Scott from The Office. This wouldn't be the first time that an actor used their success on a beloved sitcom to embrace the role, with Home Improvement's Tim Allen taking on the figure for The Santa Clause, reprising the role in two sequels.

Scroll down to see fans share their excitement about Carell as Santa!