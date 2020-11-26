Steve Carell Fans Are Loving Him as Santa Claus and Demanding a Full Movie
In honor of the approaching holidays, Comcast unveiled an all-new ad featuring Steve Carell playing Santa Claus in his attempts to deliver gifts he hopes will excite people after so many tragedies we've faced this year. Rather than merely being extravagant items, his team of elves manages to capture the joy of beloved memories into packages, such as snowball fights or adopting a new pet. With much of the world quarantining themselves in hopes of preventing the spread of COVID-19, the commercial even embraces those social distancing methods, as Santa coordinates with his elves over video chat. Seeing Carell take on the holiday figure has some fans wanting to see him officially adopt the role for a feature film.
The Comcast ad manages to balance the holiday spirit while Carell is also able to inject some of his signature comedic style, with moments surely reminding fans of his Michael Scott from The Office. This wouldn't be the first time that an actor used their success on a beloved sitcom to embrace the role, with Home Improvement's Tim Allen taking on the figure for The Santa Clause, reprising the role in two sequels.
Scroll down to see fans share their excitement about Carell as Santa!
It's a Sign
Alright, now we need Steve Carell in a Santa movie. His initials are the same as well, SC. C'monpic.twitter.com/WbXubtUsNn— PGE2 is Fever (@PGE2isFever) November 26, 2020
Say It Again
STEVE CARELL SANTA MOVIE STEVE CARELL SANTA MOVIE STEVE CARELL SANTA MOVIE STEVE CARELL SANTA MOVIE— angel (@softcarell) November 26, 2020
A Good Cry/Laugh
I need a Steve Carell Santa movie so that I can cry and laugh at the same time pic.twitter.com/VoCPpetq1x— Mel (@melanienotmelon) November 26, 2020
Close Call
Wondered why Steve Carell was trending - prayed that it was nothing terrible, because 2020… but instead found this wonderful 3 minute commercial! When does the Steve Carell Santa movie begin production??? https://t.co/4P5oUn2ejN— scott olson (@scott_olson) November 26, 2020
Nothing Else Matters
A movie with Steve Carell as Santa must be made for Christmas 2021. Nothing else matters.— Jericho_Battles (@Jericho_Battles) November 26, 2020
It's True
It's true, we need a Steve Carell as Santa Claus movie.#xfinity #HappyThanksgiving #Xmas pic.twitter.com/uUx2tqpitw— Arcade Critic (@Arcade_Critic) November 26, 2020
The Real Thing
Forget having Steve Carell as Santa for a movie. Let's just have Steve Carell as SANTA. pic.twitter.com/TIsrvqDs1G— Ginger Voight (@GingerVoight) November 26, 2020
Need It
So when are we getting our Steve Carell Santa movie? Because that's something I never knew I needed until this very moment.— Vicky (@PurpleMidneight) November 26, 2020
We Deserve It
2020 the absolute least you could give us is a Steve Carell Santa Clause movie. Its what we deserve.— paris nights, new york mornings. (@winniethewoo2) November 26, 2020
ASAP
Yeah I’m gonna need a Steve Carell Christmas movie ASAP https://t.co/53a1Tda9Fl— Laurens (@st_laurens) November 26, 2020