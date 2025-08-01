Apple TV Animation Declared a “Masterpiece” Finally Returns After 2 Year Hiatus

Finding a kid-friendly show that the whole family can enjoy with them can be a daunting task. However, there’s an award-winning animated series on AppleTV+ that fits the bill and seems to be hiding in plain sight on the platform. The show has been heralded as a “masterpiece” by fans, and is now back for a fourth season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Based on the Zen Shorts picture series by Jon J. Muth, Stillwater follows siblings Karl, Addy and Michael who go on adventures with their next door neighbor Stillwater, a wise, patient panda. The siblings’ special bond with Stillwater allows them to discover new perspectives on the world, themselves and each other, all while promoting mindfulness. Watch the trailer for Season 4 of Stillwater below:

Play video

Stillwater premiered in December 2020, and its fourth season premieres August 1st, after a two year break. The series is a critical hit, earning a prestigious Peabody Award for Children’s & Youth television in 2021 as well as a Children’s & Family Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Preschool Animated Program the following year. Stillwater‘s focus on teaching children mindfulness in a manner that speaks to them, rather than down to them, is what sets it apart. In Season 3, mindfulness expert and author Mallika Chopra Mandal boarded the series as a consultant to aid in shaping the lessons about reflection and mindfulness the Stillwater seeks to instill in its young audience.

Stillwater Boasts Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

image courtesy of appletv+.

Beyond its critical success, Stillwater is also a hit with its viewers. It has a rare 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes’s Popcornmeter, which gauges audience reactions. Parents on Reddit seem to particularly enjoy the series as family-friendly programming that they can enjoy along with their children.

Reddit user TheDvir called the series a “masterpiece”, raving “Stillwater is smart, relaxing, and doesn’t insult the kid’s intelligence. It is also the most visually impressive animated show I have seen in years, including adult shows.” On the same subreddit, user @3ric510 was quick to agree, “This show hits me in feels so hard. My son likes it. I love it.”

“I am not an animated person AT ALL, never watched cartoons as a child, but turned on Charlie Brown Thanksgiving just for fun and a preview for Stillwater came on,” added user @AeneidBook6. “I don’t know what it was, but I was mesmerized a bit lol. I immediately had to watch! It’s like mindfulness in animated color!”

Ellen E. Jones from The Guardian pointed out that while the show’s “earnest, encouraging style doesn’t leave much space for humor or silliness… its calming tone is just right for the post-dinner, pre-bedtime crowd.”

Ms. Jones has a point. Stillwater may not be a comedic triumph. But in a world where both children and adults are bombarded with more information and brain-rotting stimuli than ever, a show like Stillwater‘s even keeled nature and its championing of a mindfulness practice is not only calming, but necessary. Therefore, it’s no wonder that parents and kids alike have embraced the series.

The first three seasons of Stillwater are currently available to stream on AppleTV+. Season 4 drops on August 1st.