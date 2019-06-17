Stranger Things Cast Wants Series to End After One or Two More Seasons

Stranger Things stars Finn Wolfhard and Noah Schnapp agree the popular Netflix series should end after “one or two” more seasons.

Asked by Entertainment Tonight at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV awards when they would stop returning to the supernaturally troubled town of Hawkins, Indiana, Schnapp answered, “Probably like five [seasons].”

“I think we should stop whenever the story feels like it needs to be completed,” said Gaten Matarazzo. “I don’t think any season should be pushed. If there’s no more story, there’s no more story.”

Added Wolfhard, “I think we definitely need one more to tie it all up.” Schnapp agreed, suggesting “one or two more.”

“Either one or two more, for sure,” Wolfhard said. “At least one more to tie it up.”

Wolfhard, who next reprises his role as young Richie in IT Chapter Two, is gearing up for a mid-July shooting start on the Jason Reitman-directed Ghostbusters 3. Matarazzo next hosts a Netflix-backed prank show and co-star Millie Bobby Brown, who headlines Stranger Things as Eleven, recently made her film debut in Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

Until Stranger Things reaches its end, the coming summer-set third season will change the status quo in Hawkins.

“We wanted to explore the theme of change,” co-creator Matt Duffer previously told EW. “The season takes place during the last summer before high school. The kids are growing up, and that transition is going to be messy and awkward and painful. Are they able to grow up without growing apart?”

Returning stars Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Dacre Montgomery, David Harbour, and Winona Ryder are joined by series newcomers Francesca Reale, Jake Busey and Cary Elwes. Stranger Things 3 premieres on Netflix July 4.