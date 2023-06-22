Stranger Things Star Maya Hawke Has Mixed Feelings About Robin Getting a Girlfriend in Season 5

When Maya Hawke joined Stranger Things as Robin Buckley in the show's third season, many thought she was going to be the new love interest of Steve Harrington (Joe Keery), but it was soon revealed that she was gay. In the fourth season, Robin had a crush on one of her bandmates, and the finale teased a potential romance for the duo in the future. Previously, Hawke said she hopes Robin gets to kiss someone next season, but now she has mixed feelings about Robin getting a girlfriend.

"It's both a great thing, and I also love characters where their love life is not the center of their existence," Hawke told Yahoo! Entertainment. "That friendship with Steve is so special," she added. "And friendships have been carrying me through my life. I think they're really important and they deserve their airtime."

With the fifth season of Stranger Things expected to be the last, Hawke has also talked about the possibility of Robin dying.

"Well, it's the last season, so people are probably going to die," Hawke recalled to Rolling Stone. "I would love to die and get my hero's moment. I'd love to die with honor, as any actor would. But I love the way that the Duffer Brothers love their actors. The reason that they write so beautifully for me and for everyone else is because they fall in love with their actors and their characters, and they don't want to kill them. I think that's a beautiful quality that they have, and I wouldn't wish it away."

The outlet then pitched the idea of a spinoff focusing on Robin and Steve in the '90s, with Hawke confirming, "Where we go to New York and we're just partying in the clubs and figuring our sh-t out. Normally I wouldn't really be a proponent of a spinoff, but if I got to do it with Joe Keery, I would do anything. He's so funny and wonderful and smart, and he's got great boundaries. He's an excellent coworker, and I would do anything with him."

How Will Stranger Things End?

Stranger Things creators, Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, recently revealed that their pitch for the fifth season was a tear-jerker.

"Listen. It's our process but it's just like, we really just try to focus on one season at a time," Ross Duffer previously told The Wrap. "We do have an outline for season 5 and we pitched it to Netflix and they really responded well to it. I mean, it was hard. It's the end of the story. I saw executives crying who I've never seen cry before and it was wild. And it's not just to do with the story, just the fact that it's like, Oh my God, this thing that has defined so many of our lives, these Netflix people who has been with us from the beginning, seven years now, and it's hard to imagine the journey coming to an end."

