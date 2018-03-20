‘Stranger Things’ Cast Reportedly Getting Major Raises for Season 3

After helping bring one of the most popular series on Netflix to life and becoming a part of the cultural zeitgeist, the cast of Stranger Things is finally getting the payday they deserve.

The main players among the child actors, as well as stars Winona Ryder and David Harbour, are all seeing a significant increase in salary ahead of the production of Season 3, according to a new report from Deadline.

Actors Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), and Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler) have all snagged huge increases in their paydays for the new season of Stranger Things.

The report states the cast was thought to pull in an average of $30,000 per episode, which has been bumped up to $200,000 to $250,000 per episode for Season 3. Brown, arguably the breakout actor of the series, is said to have landed the biggest increase in salary.

Ryder and Harbour are said to be getting somewhere between $300,000 to $350,000 per episode, while the teen-portraying actors Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton get an increase to the $100,000 to $150,000 range, according to Deadline. Netflix did not comment on the salary increases.

Though this is good news for the actors on the fan-favorite Netflix series, Stranger Things has recently been on the receiving end of some controversy. After a crew member stated she was quitting the production for Season 3 due to harrassement, series creators Ross and Matt Duffer issued a statement apologizing for any ill will on the set while denying that they created a hostile environment.

Netflix also issued a statement in which they supported the Duffer Brothers and stated they investigated the claims, finding no wrongdoing on the set of Stranger Things.

The creators of the show have admitted the new season will include a time jump, as the younger actors get older and start to visibly age from their adolescents. It remains to be seen when the new season will take place and what storyline will affect the characters, the creators appear to be hard at work in an attempt to get the show ready for its return in 2019.

That may seem like a long wait for the show, especially considering the second season premiered in October 2017, but hopefully the new episodes are worth the wait for fans of Stranger Things.

The first two seasons of Stranger Things are now streaming on Netflix.