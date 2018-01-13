‘Stranger Things’ Star David Harbour Makes Good on Twitter Bet, Poses For Senior Photos

One high school senior’s photos are definitely a little Stranger than everyone else’s this year.

Stranger Things star David Harbour made good on a Twitter bet he placed in October and posed with California high school student Damaris Fregoso for her senior photos. It all started when Damaris asked the Chief Hopper actor how many retweets it would take to get him to pose in her senior photos with her. Not only did Harbour have a specific number of retweets, but he replied that, should it happen, he had some very specific requests for the photos — namely that he got to wear the school sweatshirt and hold a trombone.

As the internet loves a good Twitter bet, Damaris easily hit the requisite 25,000 retweets and yesterday, Damaris shared the hilarious photos to her own Twitter account while Harbour also shared the images to his Instagram. You can check the post and photos — and yes, he has the trombone — out below.

“Voted most likely to hijack someone’s high school senior photos 24 years later. Many thanks to @postydamaris and her kind family and @iamtommyg photography for making a dream come true and proving my high school classmates right!!” Harbour captioned the collage of photos.

And it’s not just some truly hilarious photos and how much the mean to a fan that Harbour has to smile about. The actor won the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Chief Hopper in Netflix‘s Stranger Things on Thursday night, beating out Mr. Robot‘s Bobby Cannavale, Billions‘ Asia Kate Dillon, The Good Fight‘s Delroy Lindo, Better Call Saul‘s Michael McKean, and Game of Thrones‘ Peter Dinklage.

Of course, fans may have to wait awhile for the third season of the Netflix series. While Stranger Things Season 3 is officially happening, little is known about it. Netflix did not reveal the release date or episode count for the upcoming third season, meaning the wait to see what happens next for the kids of Hawkins, Indiana may go into 2019. Fans of Harbour, however, at least have a concrete date when they will get to see the actor on the big screen. Harbour is starring in the upcoming Hellboy reboot, currently scheduled to hit theaters January 11, 2019.