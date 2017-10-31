The ‘Stranger Things’ Eleven Bleeding Nose Candle Sets a Disturbing Mood

Yes, this Stranger Things Eleven bleeding nose candle is something that you can actually buy. Why would you buy it? To set a the mood for a tragic Eggo waffle dinner perhaps?

The Eleven bleeding nose candle is available to pre-order here. Too late for Halloween obviously, but if you act quickly you might be able to secure one in time to make Christmas super creepy. Indeed, we haven't seen a candle this bizarre since the infamous melting Toht candle.

The fact that the GIF features the blood dripping from the wrong nostril only makes it more disturbing. However, Firebox notes that the candle wax can actually drip through both nostrils, and it comes with a handy 'nose picker' tool to remove blockages. So it would seem that Eleven's telekinetic powers are starting to cause some serious hemorrhaging - best to put her on top of a saucer.

Stranger Things 2 is now streaming on Netflix.

