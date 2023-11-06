Stranger Things: The First Shadow First Look Teaser Released

The wait for Stranger Things 5 continues, as the production on the final season of Netflx's hit series has been halted by the ongoing actors' strike. While there's no telling when fans might see the acclaimed show's final episodes, there is a new Stranger Things story in the works in the form of a prequel called Stranger Things: The First Shadow. Unfortunately for everyone hoping to see something new on Netflix, The First Shadow is a live stage production set to open in London's West End. Nevertheless, it's a story the creative team has been hyping up for a while, and Monday's Stranger Things Day celebration saw the release of an extended teaser/behind-the-scenes video for the production.

Stranger Things Day kicked off on Monday morning with plenty of new information and behind-the-scenes content from Stranger Things: The First Shadow. Matt and Ross Duffer, the creators of Stranger Things, appear in the video to talk about the stage production's story and how they came up with the idea. The video also includes interviews from the cast and crew of the play. You can check it out below!

Stranger Things: The First Shadow Prequel

The new Stranger Things production is a prequel that is set in Hawkins, Indiana in the late 1950s and chronicles the arrival of Henry Creel. Three of the main characters of the show are young versions of Hopper, Joyce, and Bob.

"We are beyond excited about Stranger Things: The First Shadow," Matt and Ross Duffer said in a statement. "Collaborating with the brilliant Stephen Daldry has been nothing short of inspiring, and Kate Trefry has written a play that is at turns surprising, scary, and heartfelt. You will meet endearing new characters, as well as very familiar ones, on a journey into the past that sets the groundwork for the future of Stranger Things. We're dying to tell you more about the story but won't – it's more fun to discover it for yourself. Can't wait to see you nerds in London!"

"The world and mythology of Stranger Things has enabled a rich and fertile ground for creating an incredible story for the stage," Sonia Friedman added. "The Duffer Brothers have built a huge global following for good reason, and a world-class creative team has built on their boundless imagination to dream up an unbelievably exciting theatrical event for our audiences. Set within the canon of Stranger Things, this new play opens in London, with the West End hosting the only place in the world to experience this new story – for now. I'm thrilled to reunite with my visionary long-term collaborator Stephen Daldry. Together, with our brilliant Netflix partners, we can't wait to welcome Stranger Things fans into theatre, and theatregoers into the realm of Stranger Things."

