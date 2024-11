Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown Recreates Iconic Pose With Drake

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown and More Life rapper Drake met backstage at the performer’s show in Brisbane, Australia Friday night.

Earlier this month, Bobby Brown showed off her own rap skills on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where the 13-year-old star performed a hip-hop recap of Stranger Things season 1 in the style of Cardi B’s number one hit “Bodak Yellow.”

Bobby Brown stars in Stranger Things 2, released October 27 on Netflix. Drake is currently overseas on his Boy Meets World tour.

