Stranger Things Wins Best Show of 2019 at People’s Choice Awards

Stranger Things 3 proved that the show is still a force to be reckoned with on Netflix. Tonight, the show claimed Show of the Year at the 2019 People’s Choice Awards. In a stacked field featuring The Big Bang Theory, Game of Thrones, Grey’s Anatomy, Riverdale, This Is Us, The Walking Dead, and WWE Raw. That’s quite a list, but the Hawkins kids stand as the lone victory. Terry Crews and Jacob Trembaly presented Caleb McLaughlin and Noah Schnapp with the award in front of a packed house. That wouldn’t be the only award the show would pick up on the night, as series took home Drama Show of 2019 as well. For their speeches, the boys were just their genuine selves which has been a huge key to the show’s continued success. Audiences have grown to love this series because of these characters. With their remarks to they co-workers and fans in this moment, it is pretty easy to see why.

“Thank you guys. Thank you so much to the fans. This award means so much to everyone who works on the show,” McLaughlin began.

“Thank you so much to our castmates, everyone in the crew, Netflix and of course Matt and Ross Duffer. We can’t wait for you guys to see season four,” Schnapp added. “Thank you!”

There has still been no word on when that fourth season of Stranger Things is headed to Netflix. The timing of an announcement this fall about the slate of episodes and the title of the season premiere are all fans have to go on. Experience with the first three seasons would seem to indicate another installment in late 2020 or early in 2021. Netflix couldn’t be happier with how things have gone with this series so far.

“The Duffer Brothers have captivated viewers around the world with Stranger Things and we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with them to bring their vivid imaginations to other film and series projects our members will love,” Ted Sarandos, Chief Content Officer, Netflix said in a statement. “We can’t wait to see what The Duffer Brothers have in store when they step outside the world of The Upside Down.”

“We are absolutely thrilled to continue our relationship with Netflix. Ted Sarandos, Cindy Holland, Brian Wright, and Matt Thunell took a huge chance on us and our show — and forever changed our lives. From our first pitch meeting to the release of Stranger Things 3, the entire team at Netflix has been nothing short of sensational, providing us with the kind of support, guidance, and creative freedom we always dreamed about,” The Duffer Brothers responded. “We can’t wait to tell many more stories together — beginning, of course, with a return trip to Hawkins!”