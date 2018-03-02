‘Stranger Things’ Season 3 Adds Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson Gets Recurring Role

Excited for Stranger Things season 3? Then you may be curious to learn the latest casting news for the junior season of the Netflix sci-fi throwback hit – and what it may indicate about the season 3 storyline.

If your life aspiration is to get dragged by @priahferguson it’s your lucky day. Erica just became a recurring character on Stranger Things 3 and I can’t cope. pic.twitter.com/7ydpSrdWmz — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) March 2, 2018



As Deadline reports, actress Priah Ferguson, who played Lucas’ snappy little sister Erica, will be back in a “recurring” role for season 3. Ferguson became one of the scene-stealing characters of season 2, so fans will be excited to hear that she’s getting a bigger role in the next storyline. It’s also a nice advancement for the show, as one of the earliest criticisms of the series was that Lucas (the only main black character) got the least development in terms of storyline and supporting characters. The other headline is that Maya Hawke (BBC’s Little Women) has joined the show as a new series regular named Robin.

In terms of storylines: season 3 will apparently see Erica raising up an army of young friends, to help defend Hawkins from the latest threat that will be coming. Alternatively, Robin will be “an alternative girl, who is equal parts sharp and playful.” She arrives in Hawkins looking for more excitement in her boring life – and she will certainly find that!

Fun fact: Maya Hawke is actually the daughter of actors Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, which (on top of her talent) will add yet another nice Easter egg to Stranger Things‘ signature lineup of references and callbacks.

When season 2 left off, Mike, Dustin, Hopper, and the gang closed down the portal between Hawkins and the Upside Down, with help from the unleashed psychic power of Eleven. The kids went back to their normal lives, attending the school dance, but in the Upside Down the dreaded Mind Flayer monster is now stalking them closer than ever, now aware of Eleven’s power – which it could presumable possess like it did Will’s body.

This all leads to the question of the big battle coming in season 3. If characters like Erica are rallying entire gangs to defend Hawkins, it sounds like the titular “stranger things” are going to start occurring right out in the open.

Stranger Things is expected to return on Netflix in either late 2018 or sometime in 2019.