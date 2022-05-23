Stranger Things Season 4 Final Trailer Released Ahead of Release Day

✖

A final trailer for Stranger Things Season 4 has been released by Netflix, reminding anyone who has possibly failed to remember that this Friday the long (long) wait for Stranger Things 4 is over... at least sort of. Stranger Things Season 4 will actually be Stranger Things Season 4 – vol. 1, with just the first set of episodes dropping on Friday May 27th; the remaining episodes will arrive on July 1st, just in time to help Netflix bolster the July 4th weekend.

Watch the final trailer for Stranger Things Season 4 vol. 1 below!

mentally I'm already in the Upside Down. season 4 vol. 1 drops Friday. pic.twitter.com/SZaOociGbv — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) May 23, 2022

READ: Stranger Things Season 4 OFFICIAL REVIEW

In our ComicBook.com review of Stranger Things4, critic Patrick Cavanaugh has the following to say:

Netflix's Stranger Things marks the rare instance in which a property dominates not only the pop-culture conversation but also earns high marks from critics. Now that nearly three years have passed since the last batch of episodes was unveiled and fan interest continues to mount, there's a lot riding on how audiences will respond to the latest season... Watching the first seven episodes of Stranger Things Season 4 feels a lot like catching up with old friends, including all the forced small talk and awkward exchanges before the dynamic falls into its familiar groove, for better or worse, while still pushing itself to be bigger, badder, and better.

Fans of Stranger Things are certainly chomping at the bit for this new season: Netflix recently released the first 8 minutes of Season 4 online, and already it has the horror and mystery cranked up to 100. The first scene of the season reveals the nightmarish day that Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) went berserk and killed all the other psychically-gifted children in Dr. Brenner's (Matthew Modine) lab. Already that set Eleven up for an arc that could reveal her to (tragically) be the biggest threat the Hawkins gang has to worry about – even before they have to travel into the Upside Down and face the Mind Flayer – who will be making its presence known in a much more direct way!

The creators of the show, The Duffer Brothers, have promised that as this super-sized season arrives, big things will indeed be happening, as Stranger Things starts to enter its endgame:

"As we sat down to do [Season] 4, we knew that we had to start giving some of these big answers," Ross Duffer told IGN. "And the minute we started giving some of these big answers, it meant that the end had to inevitably be in sight. And so that's what really led to us announcing that the fifth season was going to be the last."

Stranger Things Season 4 vol. 1 streams on Netflix on Friday May 27th; the remaining episodes will arrive on July 1st.